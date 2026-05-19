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IPL 2026: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal leading RR vs LSG in Jaipur today?

Riyan earlier missed out on the May 9 clash against GT, where RR lost the game by 77 runs

Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag will be missing his second game of IPL 2026 vs LSG in Jaipur
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 7:17 PM IST
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The inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), are taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in crucial match 64 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today, with a chance to move to the top of the points table on the line.
 
However, ahead of the game, RR suffered a huge setback as their regular skipper, Riyan Parag, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
 
Riyan earlier missed out on the May 9 clash against GT, where RR lost the game by 77 runs.
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is playing the role of stand-in captain for RR, informed about Parag’s absence, saying that he is suffering from a hamstring injury and is expected to be back soon.  IPL 2026 Match 64, RR sv LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

No Markram, Shami for LSG

Lucknow Super Giants also made multiple changes to their squad, with Aiden Markram and Mohammed Shami sitting out for Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan.
 
The LSG skipper confirmed that Markram is out of the squad due to personal commitments, while Shami has been rested.
 
Meanwhile, for RR, Ravindra Jadeja, who was rested in the last game due to workload management, according to Riyan Parag, continues to sit out as Jaiswal confirmed that the all-rounder is suffering from some discomfort.
 
Notably, RR won the toss and opted to bowl first.

IPL 2026: RR vs LSG playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
 
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag
 
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
 
Impact players: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super GiantsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 19 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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