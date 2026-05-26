IPL 2026: Why Kohli holds the key to RCB's success vs GT in Qualifier 1

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to keep themselves en route to becoming only the third team to successfully defend their IPL title as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Till date, only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have been able to successfully defend their IPL title.

RCB are just two wins away from equalling yet another historic record, and it looks like their most experienced batter and former skipper Virat Kohli once again holds the key to their success.

Kohli has been in exceptional form in IPL 2026 and the team has suffered greatly when he has failed to deliver with the bat. But how exactly does Kohli’s wicket hold the key to RCB’s success? Take a look. How can Virat Kohli turn the tide for RCB? RCB booked their place in Qualifier 1 after finishing at the top of the points table with nine wins and five losses from the 14 league-stage matches they played this season. However, despite having a number of in-form players in their squad, RCB’s success rate highly depends on Kohli. In IPL 2026, Kohli has remained not out till the conclusion of the powerplay seven times and, interestingly enough, RCB have won all those seven games with a win percentage of 100 per cent. However, the moment Kohli gets dismissed between overs 1 to 6, the winning percentage drops to 28.57 per cent.

In the seven games Kohli has lost his wicket inside the powerplay, RCB have managed to win just two matches, while all five of their league-stage losses came when the star Indian batter got out cheaply. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups This means, for RCB to boost their chances of winning against GT in Qualifier 1, they will need their former skipper to remain not out at least till the powerplay concludes. Kohli’s brilliant run in IPL 2026 Apart from Kohli’s powerplay stats, his performance in Qualifier 1 becomes even more important given the fact that he is once again RCB’s most successful batter this season.