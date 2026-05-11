IPL 2026: Why Kuldeep Yadav is not playing in DC vs PBKS match today?

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match 55 at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium today.

DC are in a do-or-die situation, as any loss from this stage onwards will knock them out of the IPL 2026 playoffs race, making them the third team after Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to be eliminated.

Keeping that in mind, DC made five changes to their playing 11 for the PBKS game. The list of dropped players included their star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been out of form for the entire season.

IPL 2026 Match 55, PBKS vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Kuldeep, in the 11 matches he played this season, took only seven wickets at an average of 28.47. Auqib Nabi has been named Kuldeep’s replacement for the match. Five changes for DC, PBKS bring in Dwarshuis After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, DC skipper Axar Patel announced that they had made five changes to their playing 11, with Abhishek Porel, Shail Parekh, David Miller and Auqib Nabi coming in for Pathum Nissanka, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, PBKS also made a forced change, as Lockie Ferguson has been replaced by Ben Dwarshuis in the playing 11 after missing the game due to a niggle.