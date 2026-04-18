IPL 2026: Why RCB are wearing green jersey for match vs DC in Bengaluru?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning champions, will don their iconic green jerseys for their home match against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today as part of their ongoing “Green Initiative.” Made from recycled materials, the jerseys highlight the team’s commitment to sustainability. RCB also claims to be the world’s only carbon-neutral T20 franchise.

Since introducing this initiative in 2011, the team has consistently worked toward embedding eco-friendly practices into its operations. Their broader aim is to move beyond carbon neutrality and eventually achieve carbon-positive status, while also encouraging fans to be more environmentally conscious.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups RCB CEO Rajesh Menon emphasized that achieving carbon neutrality has been the result of sustained, long-term efforts. He explained that the green jersey represents this journey and expressed hope that it will motivate fans and stakeholders to adopt more responsible habits.

A key component of RCB’s strategy involves studying fan behavior during matchdays. Surveys conducted at the stadium help assess travel patterns and estimate the carbon footprint per attendee. Fans are encouraged to opt for public transport, with match tickets also providing access to the Bengaluru Metro. At the venue, the franchise has strengthened waste management practices through strict segregation and regular audits. Additional measures include the use of renewable energy sources like solar lighting, along with initiatives such as fan pledges to reduce reliance on non-sustainable resources. RCB also conducts a detailed evaluation of its overall environmental impact, covering areas such as team travel, accommodation, and energy consumption. This includes tracking travel distances, fuel usage, hotel stays, and monitoring electricity consumption and diesel generator use at the stadium.