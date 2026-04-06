IPL 2026: Why Varun and Narine are not playing in KKR vs PBKS match today?

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has had a sub-par start to their campaign in the new season, losing both their games so far.
KKR were hoping to secure their first win of the season against PBKS, but even before the match, they have been dealt two huge blows in their playing 11 as both their lead spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, are unavailable for the match.
KKR skipper Rahane, after the toss, confirmed the changes while mentioning that Varun has been ruled out of the game after picking up an injury while taking a catch in their last game vs SRH, while Sunil Narine has been ruled out due to illness.