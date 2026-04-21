IPL 2026: Will Jacks joins MI camp ahead of CSK clash at Wankhede Stadium

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) received a timely boost ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings, with England all-rounder Will Jacks joining the squad in Mumbai.

Jacks was seen training with teammates at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday as MI prepared for Thursday’s key fixture. His arrival strengthens the five-time champions after an inconsistent start to the season, with the team now looking to build momentum in the second half of the campaign.

IPL 2026 Match 31, SRH vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING The 27-year-old adds power-hitting depth and a useful spin option to Mumbai’s combination ahead of one of the tournament’s biggest rivalries.

Timely boost for Mumbai Indians

Jacks’ arrival comes at an important stage of the tournament, with Mumbai Indians trying to climb the points table after recovering from early setbacks. The franchise had been waiting for the Englishman to join the camp, and his inclusion offers added flexibility in both batting and bowling departments.

Known for his aggressive strokeplay, Jacks can accelerate in the middle overs and also contribute with off-spin when conditions suit. His presence gives MI another multi-dimensional option as they enter a crucial stretch of fixtures.

More balance to the playing XI

Mumbai already have overseas spin options in Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner, but Jacks provides an all-round package. He can strengthen the batting order without compromising bowling resources.

The Englishman is also capable of opening the innings if Mumbai decide to reshuffle their top order. That gives the team an additional tactical option alongside current opener Quinton de Kock.

Strong recent form for England

Jacks arrives after an impressive international run for England, where he was among their standout performers during the recent global tournament. He earned four Player of the Match awards and continued to build his reputation as a dangerous white-ball player.