Ben Stokes, David Warner and Trent Boult are among 1,220 players who have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction in Goa on December 16. The 10 franchises can sign a maximum of 66 players from a field of 939 Indians and 281 overseas entrants from 17 countries.

The franchises already have 184 players on their books and Rs 295.60 crore left to spend, according to the IPL’s updated auction register. ESPNcricinfo, which reviewed the longlist sent to the teams on Tuesday, reported that 30 players had chosen the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. With Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar the only Indians in that group, there are 28 overseas players at the top price alone for 25 overseas places.

Franchises have until 5 pm IST on November 27 to request additional names and until December 1 to submit their choices from the register. The IPL will release the final auction list and the sets in which players will come up for bidding on Friday, December 4. Bidding starts at 11 am IST on December 16 at ITC Grand Goa. Nine of the 14 capped Indians are fast bowlers A franchise looking for new-ball swing can open the bidding for Chahar at Rs 2 crore. Jaydev Unadkat offers a left-arm option at Rs 1 crore, while Umran Malik brings outright pace at Rs 75 lakh.

Base price Capped Indian fast bowlers Other capped Indians Rs 2 crore Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar — Rs 1 crore Akash Deep, Jaydev Unadkat, Tushar Deshpande, Umesh Yadav — Rs 75 lakh Kuldeep Sen, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Saransh Jain Ishant Sharma, most recently with Gujarat Titans, has registered as uncapped under the IPL’s five-year rule. He last played for India in November 2021. Three other seamers, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya and Navdeep Saini, last represented India in July 2021, as did batter Nitish Rana. Leg-spinner Mayank Markande (February 2019) and batter Mandeep Singh (June 2016) also qualify. Overseas pace options from the powerplay to the final overs

Boult offers left-arm swing in the powerplay, while Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana bowls yorkers at the death. Both start at Rs 2 crore after Mumbai Indians released Boult and Kolkata Knight Riders released Pathirana. Boult is one of four New Zealand fast bowlers in that bracket. Team Fast bowlers and seam-bowling all-rounders at Rs 2 crore Other players named at Rs 2 crore New Zealand Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra Australia Jhye Richardson, Mahli Beardman, Spencer Johnson David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk England Ben Stokes, Sonny Baker, Tom Curran Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings Afghanistan Fazalhaq Farooqi Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz South Africa Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee — Sri Lanka Matheesha Pathirana Wanindu Hasaranga West Indies — Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer

Australia’s Riley Meredith and West Indies’ Jayden Seales are among the specialist quicks at Rs 1.5 crore. At the same price, Daniel Sams, David Wiese and Keemo Paul can bowl seam and bat down the order. The bracket also includes Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen. Why Stokes can enter the auction again Stokes skipped the 2025 mega-auction to prolong his England career. Under IPL rules, overseas players who sat it out were ineligible for the following mini-auction, making 2027 his first chance to return. The former England captain retired from international cricket in June.

Rising Pune Supergiant paid Rs 14.5 crore for Stokes in 2017, then an IPL record for an overseas player. He went on to play for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Chennai paid Rs 16.25 crore in 2023, but a knee problem limited him to two matches. Stokes last played a T20 in the 2024 Hundred, where he injured a hamstring. A second hamstring injury on England’s tour of New Zealand ruled him out of MI Cape Town’s 2025 SA20 campaign. He signed for Adelaide Strikers in September in a Big Bash League deal reportedly worth about A$500,000. Australia leads the overseas register with 53 players

Australia, South Africa and the West Indies account for 129 of the 281 overseas registrations, or 45.9 per cent. The United States has the largest contingent among the seven Associate teams with 13, followed by Nepal and the United Arab Emirates with 10 each. Japan’s two entrants are Benjamin Ito-Davis and Charlie Hara-Hinze. Full Member team Players Associate team Players India 939 United States 13 Australia 53 Nepal 10 South Africa 40 United Arab Emirates 10 West Indies 36 Netherlands 3 New Zealand 25 Canada 2 Afghanistan 23 Japan 2 Sri Lanka 21 Scotland 2 England 16 Bangladesh 12 Ireland 7 Zimbabwe 6 Full Member total 1178 Associate total 42 The register counts 184 capped players from Full Member teams, 14 Indian and 170 overseas. A further 994 are uncapped, including 925 Indians and 69 overseas players. Of the uncapped Indians, 127 have played in the IPL and 798 are seeking a debut. The remaining 42 registrations come from Associate teams.

Franchises await word on Bangladesh’s 12 entrants The IPL counts 12 Bangladesh entrants. The initial report named Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Saif Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon and Tawhid Hridoy. When the register was circulated, franchises were still awaiting guidance on whether they could pick Bangladesh players for 2027. Before the 2026 season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia attributed the decision to “recent developments”. Lucknow have the largest purse, Delhi the most overseas slots Lucknow Super Giants have Rs 47.45 crore for seven vacancies. Between them, Lucknow, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals hold Rs 168.75 crore, or 57.1 per cent of the money available. Gujarat Titans, who already have 22 players, have Rs 8.75 crore left for three places.