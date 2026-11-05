IPL 2027: CSK trade Khaleel, Ellis for SRH's Livingstone, Edwards

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, with Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards moving to Chennai in exchange for fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the deal on Thursday. Livingstone will join CSK for Rs 6 crore, a reduction from the Rs 13 crore SRH paid for him at the IPL 2025 mini-auction, while Edwards will move at his existing fee of Rs 3 crore. Khaleel and Ellis will strengthen SRH's pace department after injury-disrupted campaigns in 2026.

The trade comes as CSK continue to reshape their squad and coaching setup ahead of the next season, with the IPL 2027 mini-auction scheduled for December 16 in Goa. CSK-SRH four-player trade: Who moves where? Livingstone, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning squad in IPL 2025, played only two matches for SRH in the 2026 season. The England all-rounder will now get an opportunity to represent CSK at a reduced contract fee of Rs 6 crore. Edwards, meanwhile, will join Chennai for Rs 3 crore. The Australian all-rounder did not feature in a match for SRH during IPL 2026. In exchange, SRH have acquired two fast bowlers who were unable to complete their campaigns last season.

Ellis was signed by CSK for Rs 2 crore and was expected to take up death-bowling responsibilities following Matheesha Pathirana's departure. However, a hamstring injury sustained during the domestic One-Day Cup final ruled him out of the entire IPL 2026 season. CSK subsequently brought in Spencer Johnson as his replacement. ALSO READ: WPL 2027: Full schedule, live match time (IST), venues, format, streaming Khaleel featured in five matches for Chennai before a quadriceps injury ended his campaign. The left-arm pacer previously represented SRH between 2018 and 2021 and will return to the franchise for IPL 2027. CSK overhaul coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027 The four-player trade comes amid a major restructuring of CSK's coaching staff ahead of the 2027 season. The franchise appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as head coach after Stephen Fleming ended his long association with the team.

CSK have also brought in former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel and former England spinner Gareth Batty as assistant coaches. Former India pacer Mohit Sharma has joined as bowling coach. The changes followed the departure of several long-serving members of the support staff, including batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling coach Eric Simons, assistant coach Rajiv Kumar, physiotherapist Tommy Simsek and strength and conditioning coach Greg King. Assistant coach Sridharan Sriram and fielding coach James Foster have continued in their respective roles. IPL 2027 retention deadline and auction date The BCCI has extended the deadline for all 10 IPL franchises to submit their retained and released player lists by two days, with the revised deadline set for November 17, 2026. The original deadline was November 15.