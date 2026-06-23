IPL 2027: Pant takes 44.4% pay cut to return to Delhi Capitals from LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have completed one of the most high-profile player swaps in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returning to his former franchise and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow. Pant has taken a 44.44 per cent pay cut to rejoin DC after an underwhelming two-season stint with LSG, where he captained the side.

The trade marks a homecoming for Pant, who spent nine seasons with Delhi Capitals between 2016 and 2024 before leaving ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. While Lucknow had acquired him for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore — the highest bid in IPL history — Pant will rejoin Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore.

Kuldeep, meanwhile, will join Lucknow Super Giants at his existing salary of Rs 13.5 crore after a successful five-year stint with Delhi Capitals. The move comes amid a wider restructuring at Delhi Capitals following JSW's return to operational control of the men's team. The franchise is also expected to revamp its coaching set-up, with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tipped to join the support staff and Sourav Ganguly likely to resume a more prominent role in cricket operations. Pant returns to the franchise he helped build Pant remains one of the most influential figures in Delhi Capitals' history. Having joined the franchise as a teenager in 2016, he played 111 matches, the most by any player for the side, and scored 3,284 runs to become its leading run-scorer.

The left-hander also holds franchise records for most appearances, most sixes and the highest individual score. He captained the side in 43 matches between 2021 and 2024 before moving to LSG ahead of the 2025 auction following differences with the previous management. Parth Jindal-led JSW is understood to have strongly backed the move to bring Pant back to the franchise, viewing him as a central figure in Delhi's long-term plans. Pant's two seasons with Lucknow did not produce the desired results. Across IPL 2025 and 2026, he scored 581 runs in 28 matches, including one century and two half-centuries. Following his underwhelming IPL performances over the past two seasons, the 28-year-old has lost his place in India's white-ball teams. His best season remains IPL 2018, when he amassed 684 runs at a strike rate of 173.60.

Rishabh Pant batting & fielding stats in IPL Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 139 21 3865 128* 33.61 2633 146.79 2 20 349 181 90 24 2026 14 2 312 68* 28.36 226 138.05 0 1 30 11 10 0 2025 14 2 269 118* 24.45 202 133.17 1 1 23 16 5 1 2024 13 2 446 88* 40.55 287 155.4 0 3 36 25 11 5 2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 224 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4 2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 326 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3 2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 301 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0 2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 300 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6 2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2 2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 221 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3 2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 152 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0 The 27-year-old's overall IPL record stands at 3,865 runs from 139 matches at an average of 33.61 and a strike rate of 146.79.

Kuldeep gives LSG a proven wicket-taking option While Delhi regain one of their biggest stars, Lucknow acquire one of the tournament's most consistent spin bowlers. Kuldeep has been a key member of Delhi Capitals since joining the franchise in 2022. During his five seasons with the side, he claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and emerged as one of the most effective middle-overs wicket-takers in the league. The left-arm spinner enjoyed his best campaign for Delhi in IPL 2022, taking 21 wickets at an average below 20. He followed that with seasons of 10, 16 and 15 wickets before claiming 10 wickets in IPL 2026.

Kuldeep Yadav bowling record in IPL Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 110 2274 3132 112 4/14 27.96 8.26 20.3 4 0 2026 12 222 381 10 3/29 38.1 10.3 22.2 0 0 2025 14 306 361 15 3/22 24.07 7.08 20.4 0 0 2024 11 258 374 16 4/55 23.38 8.7 16.13 1 0 2023 14 294 361 10 2/15 36.1 7.37 29.4 0 0 2022 14 298 419 21 4/14 19.95 8.44 14.19 2 0 2020 5 72 92 1 1/20 92 7.66 72 0 0 2019 9 198 286 4 2/41 71.5 8.66 49.5 0 0 2018 16 308 418 17 4/20 24.58 8.14 18.11 1 0 2017 12 246 340 12 2/25 28.33 8.29 20.5 0 0 2016 3 72 100 6 3/35 16.66 8.33 12 0 0 Overall, Kuldeep has picked up 112 wickets in 110 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.26.