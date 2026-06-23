IPL 2027: Pant takes 44.4% pay cut to return to Delhi Capitals from LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have completed one of the most high-profile player swaps in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returning to his former franchise and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow. Pant has taken a 44.44 per cent pay cut to rejoin DC after an underwhelming two-season stint with LSG, where he captained the side.
The trade marks a homecoming for Pant, who spent nine seasons with Delhi Capitals between 2016 and 2024 before leaving ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. While Lucknow had acquired him for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore — the highest bid in IPL history — Pant will rejoin Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore.
Kuldeep, meanwhile, will join Lucknow Super Giants at his existing salary of Rs 13.5 crore after a successful five-year stint with Delhi Capitals.
The move comes amid a wider restructuring at Delhi Capitals following JSW's return to operational control of the men's team. The franchise is also expected to revamp its coaching set-up, with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tipped to join the support staff and Sourav Ganguly likely to resume a more prominent role in cricket operations.
Pant returns to the franchise he helped build
Pant remains one of the most influential figures in Delhi Capitals' history. Having joined the franchise as a teenager in 2016, he played 111 matches, the most by any player for the side, and scored 3,284 runs to become its leading run-scorer.
The left-hander also holds franchise records for most appearances, most sixes and the highest individual score. He captained the side in 43 matches between 2021 and 2024 before moving to LSG ahead of the 2025 auction following differences with the previous management.
Parth Jindal-led JSW is understood to have strongly backed the move to bring Pant back to the franchise, viewing him as a central figure in Delhi's long-term plans.
Pant's two seasons with Lucknow did not produce the desired results. Across IPL 2025 and 2026, he scored 581 runs in 28 matches, including one century and two half-centuries. Following his underwhelming IPL performances over the past two seasons, the 28-year-old has lost his place in India's white-ball teams. His best season remains IPL 2018, when he amassed 684 runs at a strike rate of 173.60.
The 27-year-old's overall IPL record stands at 3,865 runs from 139 matches at an average of 33.61 and a strike rate of 146.79.
Rishabh Pant batting & fielding stats in IPL
Year
Mat
No
Runs
HS
Avg
BF
SR
100
50
4s
6s
CT
ST
Career
139
21
3865
128*
33.61
2633
146.79
2
20
349
181
90
24
2026
14
2
312
68*
28.36
226
138.05
0
1
30
11
10
0
2025
14
2
269
118*
24.45
202
133.17
1
1
23
16
5
1
2024
13
2
446
88*
40.55
287
155.4
0
3
36
25
11
5
2022
14
2
340
44
30.91
224
151.79
0
0
35
16
8
4
2021
16
4
419
58*
34.91
326
128.52
0
3
42
10
10
3
2020
14
3
343
56
31.18
301
113.95
0
1
31
9
13
0
2019
16
3
488
78*
37.53
300
162.66
0
3
37
27
18
6
2018
14
1
684
128*
52.61
394
173.6
1
5
68
37
4
2
2017
14
0
366
97
26.14
221
165.61
0
2
28
24
8
3
2016
10
2
198
69
24.75
152
130.26
0
1
19
6
3
0
Kuldeep gives LSG a proven wicket-taking option
While Delhi regain one of their biggest stars, Lucknow acquire one of the tournament's most consistent spin bowlers.
Kuldeep has been a key member of Delhi Capitals since joining the franchise in 2022. During his five seasons with the side, he claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and emerged as one of the most effective middle-overs wicket-takers in the league.
The left-arm spinner enjoyed his best campaign for Delhi in IPL 2022, taking 21 wickets at an average below 20. He followed that with seasons of 10, 16 and 15 wickets before claiming 10 wickets in IPL 2026.
Overall, Kuldeep has picked up 112 wickets in 110 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.26.
Kuldeep Yadav bowling record in IPL
Year
Mat
Balls
Runs
WKTS
BBM
Ave
Econ
SR
4W
5W
Career
110
2274
3132
112
4/14
27.96
8.26
20.3
4
0
2026
12
222
381
10
3/29
38.1
10.3
22.2
0
0
2025
14
306
361
15
3/22
24.07
7.08
20.4
0
0
2024
11
258
374
16
4/55
23.38
8.7
16.13
1
0
2023
14
294
361
10
2/15
36.1
7.37
29.4
0
0
2022
14
298
419
21
4/14
19.95
8.44
14.19
2
0
2020
5
72
92
1
1/20
92
7.66
72
0
0
2019
9
198
286
4
2/41
71.5
8.66
49.5
0
0
2018
16
308
418
17
4/20
24.58
8.14
18.11
1
0
2017
12
246
340
12
2/25
28.33
8.29
20.5
0
0
2016
3
72
100
6
3/35
16.66
8.33
12
0
0
Delhi's rebuild gathers pace
The trade signals Delhi Capitals' intent to build around familiar faces as they seek to end their wait for a maiden IPL title.
Pant's return reunites the franchise with a player who became synonymous with Delhi's rise from perennial strugglers to regular playoff contenders. His comeback, coupled with expected changes in the coaching staff and management structure, points towards a fresh chapter for the franchise ahead of IPL 2027.
For Lucknow, the deal represents a strategic reset after two seasons with Pant at the helm. In Kuldeep, they gain an experienced India international capable of changing games with the ball.