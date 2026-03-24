Kal Somani buys IPL team Rajasthan Royals in landmark $1.6 bn deal
The group has secured a complete 100 percent stake, making Rajasthan Royals the first IPL team to cross the USD 1 billion valuation mark.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In a landmark deal for the Indian Premier League, Kal Somani has taken full ownership of Rajasthan Royals, with the Jaipur-based team valued at approximately USD 1.6-1.63 billion. The Times Group was also in contention but ultimately finished second in the bidding race.
Somani, who previously held a minority stake in the franchise, will now lead a consortium that includes backing from Walmart-linked investors, along with prominent American business families. The group has secured a complete 100 percent stake, making Rajasthan Royals the first IPL team to cross the USD 1 billion valuation mark.
Formal takeover timeline
While the deal has been finalised, the formal transfer of control is expected after the conclusion of IPL 2026. The franchise is currently owned by Emerging Media Ventures, led by UK-based Manoj Badale, who will step aside once all formalities are completed.
Negotiations for the sale had been ongoing for several months, with the agreement now signed and awaiting final procedural clearances.
Record-Breaking IPL Valuation
The acquisition marks a new benchmark in IPL franchise valuations. Previously, the Lucknow Super Giants were bought by the RPSG Group for USD 940 million, while a majority stake in Gujarat Titans was acquired by the Torrent Group for USD 575 million.
The Royals’ sale significantly surpasses these figures, underlining the league’s growing commercial appeal and global investor interest.