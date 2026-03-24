Kal Somani buys IPL team Rajasthan Royals in landmark $1.6 bn deal

Formal takeover timeline

While the deal has been finalised, the formal transfer of control is expected after the conclusion of IPL 2026. The franchise is currently owned by Emerging Media Ventures, led by UK-based Manoj Badale, who will step aside once all formalities are completed.

Record-Breaking IPL Valuation

The acquisition marks a new benchmark in IPL franchise valuations. Previously, the Lucknow Super Giants were bought by the RPSG Group for USD 940 million, while a majority stake in Gujarat Titans was acquired by the Torrent Group for USD 575 million.

Negotiations for the sale had been ongoing for several months, with the agreement now signed and awaiting final procedural clearances.