KKR took bit long in figuring out right people in right positions: Green

All-rounder Cameron Green has admitted Kolkata Knight Riders took a bit too long in figuring out the right players for right roles after the three-time IPL winners mounted a spirited comeback to remain in contention of the playoffs.

KKR outgunned the second-placed Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring contest here on Saturday moving to the seventh position and keeping their hopes alive after a poor start to IPL 2026.

KKR's win over GT by 29 runs here at the Eden Gardens was their fifth victory in last six outings.

Green, whose unavailability to bowl at the start of the season had caused some additional headache to KKR especially after the squad was hit by a spate of injuries to key bowlers, said his side has eventually cracked the right balance.

"There was no panic behind closed doors. I think it just took us a while, maybe a bit too long, to figure out the right roles and get the right people in the right positions," Green told JioHotstar. "I like to think I can bat in a few positions, but it's about what is best for the team. Ajinkya Rahane has been awesome at the top for us, and the same goes for Angkrish (Raghuvanshi), our youngster at No. 3." ALSO READ: IPL 2026 PBKS vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamsala Stadium stats "So, it's just about where I fit into the team, and No. 4 seems to be it. We've found that now, so we're giving ourselves a little chance here," he said.