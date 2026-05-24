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KKR vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals through their app and website

KKR vs DC broadcast details
KKR vs DC broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will enter their final IPL 2026 league-stage clash at Eden Gardens today.

The coin flip of the match went in KKR's way who opted to field first.

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): We will bowl first. We know the scenario and the wicket looks nice and good. There is a game of cricket to be played and the last six games we have done. Want to do well here. I'm really proud of my team. We are playing the same team.

 

Axar Patel (DC): We would have bowled first as well. We will see how we can do better the next season. I don't think we played bad cricket, but we didn't grab the moments which should have been to change the results. We need to learn to do those and look forward.

 

IPL 2026 KKR vs DC playing 11:

 

KKR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Tejasvi Dahiya, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi

 

Impact players: Finn Allen, Chetan Ranjan, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Tripathi

 

DC playing 11: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (captain), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

 

Impact players: Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Rana, Kuldeep Yadav 

  IPL 2026 Match 70, KKR vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 KKR vs DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch KKR vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 23 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on May 23.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 on May 23?
 
The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 begin on May 23?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on their app and website.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersDelhi CapitalsCricket News

First Published: May 24 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

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