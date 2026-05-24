KKR vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in KKR's way who opted to field first.

Captain's take after toss:

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): We will bowl first. We know the scenario and the wicket looks nice and good. There is a game of cricket to be played and the last six games we have done. Want to do well here. I'm really proud of my team. We are playing the same team.

Axar Patel (DC): We would have bowled first as well. We will see how we can do better the next season. I don't think we played bad cricket, but we didn't grab the moments which should have been to change the results. We need to learn to do those and look forward.

IPL 2026 KKR vs DC playing 11:

KKR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Tejasvi Dahiya, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi

Impact players: Finn Allen, Chetan Ranjan, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Tripathi

DC playing 11: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (captain), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

Impact players: Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Rana, Kuldeep Yadav