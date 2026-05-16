KKR vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.
The coin flip of the match went in KKR's way who opted to bowl first
Captain's take after toss:
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): Taking one game at a time. We have to win three games and see what happens. We've been playing really good cricket, the last five games. We were looking to field as well. There's a little bit of mositure. I don't think it'll change too much. Varun comes in, Varun is fit.
Shubman Gill (GT): We are gonna bowl first. There was a little bit of rain yesterday. We are hoping that it'll get better in the second innings. Our bowling unit has been top-notch. The momentum is with us. This is not the time to take any team lightly. You get one extra match if you finish in the top-two. Same team.
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT playing 11:
KKR playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey
Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana
GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Impact players: Tewatia, Phillips, Rawat, Prasidh and Kushagra
|IPL 2026 KKR vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: May 16 2026 | 6:29 PM IST