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KKR vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.

KKR vs GT
KKR vs GT
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 7:09 PM IST
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Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens today, with both teams entering the contest carrying very different momentum in the tournament. GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and invited Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR to bat first.
 

The coin flip of the match went in KKR's way who opted to bowl first

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): Taking one game at a time. We have to win three games and see what happens. We've been playing really good cricket, the last five games. We were looking to field as well. There's a little bit of mositure. I don't think it'll change too much. Varun comes in, Varun is fit.

 

Shubman Gill (GT): We are gonna bowl first. There was a little bit of rain yesterday. We are hoping that it'll get better in the second innings. Our bowling unit has been top-notch. The momentum is with us. This is not the time to take any team lightly. You get one extra match if you finish in the top-two. Same team.

 

IPL 2026 KKR vs GT playing 11:

 

KKR playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey

 

Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana

 

GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

 

Impact players: Tewatia, Phillips, Rawat, Prasidh and Kushagra 

 
IPL 2026 Match 60, KKR vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch KKR vs GT in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 16 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs GT match in IPL 2026 on May 16?
 
The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on May 16?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.
 
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Topics :Kolkata Knight RidersGujarat TitansIndian Premier League

First Published: May 16 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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