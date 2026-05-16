KKR vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in KKR's way who opted to bowl first

Captain's take after toss:

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): Taking one game at a time. We have to win three games and see what happens. We've been playing really good cricket, the last five games. We were looking to field as well. There's a little bit of mositure. I don't think it'll change too much. Varun comes in, Varun is fit.

Shubman Gill (GT): We are gonna bowl first. There was a little bit of rain yesterday. We are hoping that it'll get better in the second innings. Our bowling unit has been top-notch. The momentum is with us. This is not the time to take any team lightly. You get one extra match if you finish in the top-two. Same team.

IPL 2026 KKR vs GT playing 11:

KKR playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey

Impact players: Arora, Ramandeep, Tejasvi, Powell and Pathirana

GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players: Tewatia, Phillips, Rawat, Prasidh and Kushagra