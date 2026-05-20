KKR vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a must-win battle against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens tonight, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.
Sitting on 11 points, KKR need victories in both their remaining matches to stay alive, though qualification will still depend on other results.
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and decided to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Ajinkya: We are looking to bowl first. It is as simple as that. We want to focus on that, we have to win two out of two and we want to stay in the moment. In the first half of the tournament there were moments if we had capitalised things would have been different. It is frankly tough to read the wicket, we need to play good cricket throughout 40 overs. We are going with the same team. Hardik: We would have bowled first as well. It is a track that has been under covers and we wanted to see what it does. We still need to turn up, play good cricket and enjoy. I am back, Ghaza is back and that's the two changes.
After a poor start to the campaign, KKR have found momentum late, winning five of their last six matches. Finn Allen’s explosive form at the top, along with steady contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, and Rinku Singh, has revived their challenge.
However, captain Ajinkya Rahane’s inconsistent form and injury concerns around Varun Chakravarthy and Matheesha Pathirana remain key issues.
Mumbai Indians, already eliminated, will aim to finish strongly and derail KKR’s playoff push. Hardik Pandya is expected to return after injury, while MI will hope for improved performances from Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma after a disappointing season.
With everything on the line for KKR, pressure will be immense in Kolkata.