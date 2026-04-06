Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KKR vs PBKS Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

KKR vs PBKS Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.

KKR vs PBKS live streaming
KKR vs PBKS live streaming
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 6:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Match No. 12 of IPL 2026 promises an exciting showdown as Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6. With both teams bringing contrasting fortunes to the encounter, the game is set to be a thrilling contest between bat and ball.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a rough start to the season, losing both of their opening matches. They began their campaign with a defeat against Mumbai Indians and then suffered another setback at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. With two consecutive losses, KKR will be eager to turn their season around and would benefit from the support of their home crowd to boost morale.
 
On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been in outstanding form so far in IPL 2026. PBKS kicked off their season with a nail-biting last-over chase against Gujarat Titans and followed it up with a commanding victory over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their momentum is high, and they will be aiming to continue their winning streak with a third successive triumph.
 
This clash between a struggling KKR side and an in-form PBKS unit promises plenty of drama. While KKR will look to leverage home advantage and find stability in their lineup, Punjab Kings will aim to capitalize on their momentum and assert their dominance early in the season, making this encounter a must-watch for cricket fans. 
IPL 2026 Match 12, KKR vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 6 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
 
The toss for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings begin in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in India?
 
Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in India?
 
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin says work ethic key to CSK's upward climb

IPL 2026: CSK coach Fleming says Samson trying to connect, hungry for runs

IPL 2026: Mentally disturbing and painful, Ashwin on quitting IPL

IPL 2026: Impact Player rule hurting skill balance, says DC's Jamieson

IPL 2026 stats: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, Kolkata stadium highest score

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersPunjab Kings

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story