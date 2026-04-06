KKR vs PBKS Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Match No. 12 of IPL 2026 promises an exciting showdown as Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6. With both teams bringing contrasting fortunes to the encounter, the game is set to be a thrilling contest between bat and ball.
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a rough start to the season, losing both of their opening matches. They began their campaign with a defeat against Mumbai Indians and then suffered another setback at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. With two consecutive losses, KKR will be eager to turn their season around and would benefit from the support of their home crowd to boost morale.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been in outstanding form so far in IPL 2026. PBKS kicked off their season with a nail-biting last-over chase against Gujarat Titans and followed it up with a commanding victory over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their momentum is high, and they will be aiming to continue their winning streak with a third successive triumph.
This clash between a struggling KKR side and an in-form PBKS unit promises plenty of drama. While KKR will look to leverage home advantage and find stability in their lineup, Punjab Kings will aim to capitalize on their momentum and assert their dominance early in the season, making this encounter a must-watch for cricket fans.