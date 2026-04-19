KKR vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

A struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side will be desperate to salvage pride when they host a confident Rajasthan Royals in a crucial afternoon clash today. While RR arrive with four wins from five games despite a recent stumble, KKR remain winless and low on belief after six outings.

The coin flip of the match went in RR's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): We wanted to bat first. In this situation, we want our batters to be free from any pressure. The bowlers have started to perform well, and I'm happy to lose the toss. We live in the past, we can't say about the future, just focus on the controllables. The preparation has been fantastic and the preparations have been good. Just go out there and do well. Same team Riyan Parag (RR): We're batting first. Looks like a pretty dry wicket; the grass was cut yesterday. It could turn in the first innings and remain the same later on. Let's set the tone at the start: our focus is on doing better, last match was a learning phase, we need to take it into the games. Hetmyer and Brijesh are back. IPL 2026 KKR vs RR playing 11: KKR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy Impact players: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini RR playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi Impact players: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

How to Watch KKR vs RR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 19 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on April 19.

What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 19?