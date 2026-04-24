Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Kohli vs Siraj, Rabada: Battle to define RCB-GT clash at Chinnaswamy today

Kohli vs Siraj, Rabada: Battle to define RCB-GT clash at Chinnaswamy today

In-form Virat Kohli's battle against Gujarat Titans' new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada could shape the outcome of a crucial IPL 2026 encounter

Virat Kohli and RCB captain Rajat Patidar
Virat Kohli and RCB captain Rajat Patidar. Photo: Creimas for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 3:26 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Virat Kohli’s strong start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will face a stern examination when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT), with the contest set to revolve around his battle against the new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.
 
Kohli has been among the standout performers this season, scoring 247 runs in six innings at an average of 49.4 and a strike rate of 157. His consistency at the top has provided RCB with stability, often laying the foundation for competitive totals alongside Phil Salt.
 
Kohli vs Gujarat Titans (IPL)
Inns Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 100s
6 351 87.8 143 3 1
 
Kohli Scores vs Gujarat Titans
Match Score (Balls)
1 7 (6)
2 42 (27)
3 70* (44)
4 101* (61)
5 73 (54)
6 58 (53)
 
Kohli vs Rabada, Siraj: A defining contest
 
The duel between Kohli and Rabada is particularly intriguing. In T20s, Rabada has managed to keep the former RCB captain relatively quiet, conceding 68 runs in 14 innings while dismissing him four times at a strike rate of 113. Siraj, meanwhile, adds another layer of challenge with his ability to extract movement early on, making the powerplay a critical phase.
 
For RCB, how Kohli negotiates this early threat could determine the course of the innings.
 
Kohli Performance Since IPL 2025
Scenario Average Strike Rate 50s
Batting 1st 36 149 4
Batting 2nd 94.4 147 6
 
 
Kohli at Chinnaswamy (Since IPL 2025)
Inns Runs Average Strike Rate 50s
9 327 40.9 163 3
 
Virat Kohli with Phil Salt and KL Rahul. Photo: Creimas for IPL
Salt provides aggressive support at the top
 
Phil Salt has complemented Kohli effectively this season, scoring 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 168. Their partnership has ensured that at least one opener anchors the innings while the other adopts an aggressive approach.
 
Salt’s record against GT’s pace attack is encouraging. He has scored at a strike rate of 200 against Siraj in the IPL and 188 against Rabada in T20s, suggesting he could counterattack if Kohli chooses to play cautiously. 
Phil Salt vs GT Pace Attack – Key Match-ups
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Strike Rate
Phil Salt Mohammed Siraj IPL 4 56 2 200
Phil Salt Kagiso Rabada T20s 6 47 2 188
 
RCB batter Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for IPL
RCB look to bounce back
 
RCB enter the match after a narrow defeat against Delhi Capitals, which halted their momentum after a string of wins. The team will be keen to return to winning ways, especially with the league stage entering a crucial phase.
 
Kohli’s form has been central to RCB’s campaign. He has already registered two half-centuries this season and remains one six away from becoming only the third batter to reach 300 sixes in IPL history.
 
Most Sixes in IPL (Top Players)
Player Sixes
Chris Gayle 357
Rohit Sharma 310
Virat Kohli 299
MS Dhoni 264
AB de Villiers 251
 
GT’s pace threat extends beyond powerplay
 
GT’s bowling strength is not limited to Rabada and Siraj. Their ability to strike early and control the middle overs has made them a formidable unit. However, RCB will take confidence from Kohli’s impressive record against GT, where he has scored 351 runs in six innings at an average of 87.8, including a century.
 
Kohli Strike Rate by Phases (IPL 2026)
Balls Faced Strike Rate
1–10 175
11–20 149
21–30 130
30 170
 
Kohli vs Bowling Type (IPL 2026)
Type Outs Average Strike Rate
Pace 4 52.3 170
Spin 1 38 112
  Bhuvneshwar poses threat to GT top order
 
While the spotlight will be on Kohli, RCB’s bowling unit also holds key match-ups. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has enjoyed success against GT’s top order, dismissing Shubman Gill four times in 11 IPL innings and Jos Buttler seven times in T20s.
 
This could balance the contest, especially if RCB manage early breakthroughs. 
Batters vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Key Match-ups
Batter Format Inns Runs Outs Strike Rate
Shubman Gill IPL 11 66 4 103
Jos Buttler T20s 18 106 7 110
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson hits 5th IPL hundred, continues fine form for CSK

IPL 2026: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

MI vs CSK: Why Rohit-Dhoni will be missed during 'El Clasico' in IPL 2026?

IPL 2026: MI vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueIPL NewsRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat TitansCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story