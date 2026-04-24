Kohli vs Siraj, Rabada: Battle to define RCB-GT clash at Chinnaswamy today

Virat Kohli’s strong start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will face a stern examination when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT), with the contest set to revolve around his battle against the new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.
Kohli has been among the standout performers this season, scoring 247 runs in six innings at an average of 49.4 and a strike rate of 157. His consistency at the top has provided RCB with stability, often laying the foundation for competitive totals alongside Phil Salt.
Kohli vs Gujarat Titans (IPL)
Inns
Runs
Average
Strike Rate
50s
100s
6
351
87.8
143
3
1
Kohli Scores vs Gujarat Titans
Match
Score (Balls)
1
7 (6)
2
42 (27)
3
70* (44)
4
101* (61)
5
73 (54)
6
58 (53)
Kohli vs Rabada, Siraj: A defining contest
The duel between Kohli and Rabada is particularly intriguing. In T20s, Rabada has managed to keep the former RCB captain relatively quiet, conceding 68 runs in 14 innings while dismissing him four times at a strike rate of 113. Siraj, meanwhile, adds another layer of challenge with his ability to extract movement early on, making the powerplay a critical phase.
For RCB, how Kohli negotiates this early threat could determine the course of the innings.
Kohli Performance Since IPL 2025
Scenario
Average
Strike Rate
50s
Batting 1st
36
149
4
Batting 2nd
94.4
147
6
Kohli at Chinnaswamy (Since IPL 2025)
Inns
Runs
Average
Strike Rate
50s
9
327
40.9
163
3
Virat Kohli with Phil Salt and KL Rahul. Photo: Creimas for IPL
Salt provides aggressive support at the top
Phil Salt has complemented Kohli effectively this season, scoring 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 168. Their partnership has ensured that at least one opener anchors the innings while the other adopts an aggressive approach.
Salt’s record against GT’s pace attack is encouraging. He has scored at a strike rate of 200 against Siraj in the IPL and 188 against Rabada in T20s, suggesting he could counterattack if Kohli chooses to play cautiously.
Phil Salt vs GT Pace Attack – Key Match-ups
Batter
Bowler
Format
Inns
Runs
Outs
Strike Rate
Phil Salt
Mohammed Siraj
IPL
4
56
2
200
Phil Salt
Kagiso Rabada
T20s
6
47
2
188
RCB batter Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for IPL
RCB look to bounce back
RCB enter the match after a narrow defeat against Delhi Capitals, which halted their momentum after a string of wins. The team will be keen to return to winning ways, especially with the league stage entering a crucial phase.
Kohli’s form has been central to RCB’s campaign. He has already registered two half-centuries this season and remains one six away from becoming only the third batter to reach 300 sixes in IPL history.
Most Sixes in IPL (Top Players)
Player
Sixes
Chris Gayle
357
Rohit Sharma
310
Virat Kohli
299
MS Dhoni
264
AB de Villiers
251
GT’s pace threat extends beyond powerplay
GT’s bowling strength is not limited to Rabada and Siraj. Their ability to strike early and control the middle overs has made them a formidable unit. However, RCB will take confidence from Kohli’s impressive record against GT, where he has scored 351 runs in six innings at an average of 87.8, including a century.
Kohli Strike Rate by Phases (IPL 2026)
Balls Faced
Strike Rate
1–10
175
11–20
149
21–30
130
30
170
Kohli vs Bowling Type (IPL 2026)
Type
Outs
Average
Strike Rate
Pace
4
52.3
170
Spin
1
38
112
Bhuvneshwar poses threat to GT top order
While the spotlight will be on Kohli, RCB’s bowling unit also holds key match-ups. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has enjoyed success against GT’s top order, dismissing Shubman Gill four times in 11 IPL innings and Jos Buttler seven times in T20s.
This could balance the contest, especially if RCB manage early breakthroughs.