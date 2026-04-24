Kohli vs Siraj, Rabada: Battle to define RCB-GT clash at Chinnaswamy today

Virat Kohli’s strong start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will face a stern examination when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT), with the contest set to revolve around his battle against the new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.

Kohli has been among the standout performers this season, scoring 247 runs in six innings at an average of 49.4 and a strike rate of 157. His consistency at the top has provided RCB with stability, often laying the foundation for competitive totals alongside Phil Salt.

Kohli vs Gujarat Titans (IPL) Inns Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 100s 6 351 87.8 143 3 1

Kohli Scores vs Gujarat Titans Match Score (Balls) 1 7 (6) 2 42 (27) 3 70* (44) 4 101* (61) 5 73 (54) 6 58 (53) Kohli vs Rabada, Siraj: A defining contest The duel between Kohli and Rabada is particularly intriguing. In T20s, Rabada has managed to keep the former RCB captain relatively quiet, conceding 68 runs in 14 innings while dismissing him four times at a strike rate of 113. Siraj, meanwhile, adds another layer of challenge with his ability to extract movement early on, making the powerplay a critical phase. For RCB, how Kohli negotiates this early threat could determine the course of the innings.

Kohli Performance Since IPL 2025 Scenario Average Strike Rate 50s Batting 1st 36 149 4 Batting 2nd 94.4 147 6 Kohli at Chinnaswamy (Since IPL 2025) Inns Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 9 327 40.9 163 3 Virat Kohli with Phil Salt and KL Rahul. Photo: Creimas for IPL Salt provides aggressive support at the top Phil Salt has complemented Kohli effectively this season, scoring 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 168. Their partnership has ensured that at least one opener anchors the innings while the other adopts an aggressive approach.

Phil Salt vs GT Pace Attack – Key Match-ups Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Strike Rate Phil Salt Mohammed Siraj IPL 4 56 2 200 Phil Salt Kagiso Rabada T20s 6 47 2 188 Salt’s record against GT’s pace attack is encouraging. He has scored at a strike rate of 200 against Siraj in the IPL and 188 against Rabada in T20s, suggesting he could counterattack if Kohli chooses to play cautiously. RCB batter Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for IPL RCB look to bounce back RCB enter the match after a narrow defeat against Delhi Capitals, which halted their momentum after a string of wins. The team will be keen to return to winning ways, especially with the league stage entering a crucial phase.

Kohli’s form has been central to RCB’s campaign. He has already registered two half-centuries this season and remains one six away from becoming only the third batter to reach 300 sixes in IPL history. Most Sixes in IPL (Top Players) Player Sixes Chris Gayle 357 Rohit Sharma 310 Virat Kohli 299 MS Dhoni 264 AB de Villiers 251 GT’s pace threat extends beyond powerplay GT’s bowling strength is not limited to Rabada and Siraj. Their ability to strike early and control the middle overs has made them a formidable unit. However, RCB will take confidence from Kohli’s impressive record against GT, where he has scored 351 runs in six innings at an average of 87.8, including a century.