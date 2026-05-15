LSG vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on its app and website.
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on its app and website.
The coin flip of the match went in LSG's way who opted to bowl first.
Captain's take after toss:
Rishabh Pant (LSG): We are looking to bowl first. Wicket is looking little bit tacky, so didn't want us to go out there and bat. We have lot to achieve as a team. We are a team that runs on trust, we are trying few things for the next season, and give our 200%. There is no running away from the way we have played this season, but there are lot of positives. We know we have it as a team, but it hasn't worked, we have to improve each and every day.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): It is a privelege to have, privalege to wear the yellow jersery. It is a venue where you have to bat and bowl well. There is a bit of moisture to start, but if we start well and get to 170-180 then it would be a challenging total. It is tough, you need to keep changing a lot, but it something which we cannot control but also gives an opportunity to the players, Urvil coming in, Mukesh coming in, it helps them grow and whenever we have a good squad, we deliver. It has been a must-win for a while now and we want to take it one game at a time. We have a couple of changes - Spencer Johnson makes his debut and Gurjapneet comes in for Akeal.
IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK playing 11:
LSG playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav
Impact players: Josh Inglis, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni
CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary
Impact players: Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Matt Henry
|IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:21 PM IST