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LSG vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on its app and website.

LSG vs CSK
LSG vs CSK
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
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Lucknow Super Giants are taking on Chennai Super Kings in the return fixture of IPL 2026 today at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The two sides head into the contest with contrasting objectives as the tournament enters its decisive phase, with CSK still pushing for playoff qualification while LSG are already elminated from the top four race.
 

The coin flip of the match went in LSG's way who opted to bowl first.

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Rishabh Pant (LSG): We are looking to bowl first. Wicket is looking little bit tacky, so didn't want us to go out there and bat. We have lot to achieve as a team. We are a team that runs on trust, we are trying few things for the next season, and give our 200%. There is no running away from the way we have played this season, but there are lot of positives. We know we have it as a team, but it hasn't worked, we have to improve each and every day.

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): It is a privelege to have, privalege to wear the yellow jersery. It is a venue where you have to bat and bowl well. There is a bit of moisture to start, but if we start well and get to 170-180 then it would be a challenging total. It is tough, you need to keep changing a lot, but it something which we cannot control but also gives an opportunity to the players, Urvil coming in, Mukesh coming in, it helps them grow and whenever we have a good squad, we deliver. It has been a must-win for a while now and we want to take it one game at a time. We have a couple of changes - Spencer Johnson makes his debut and Gurjapneet comes in for Akeal. 

IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK playing 11:

 

LSG playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

 

Impact players: Josh Inglis, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni

 

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

 

Impact players: Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Matt Henry

 

  IPL 2026 Match 59, LSG vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 
IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
 
How to watch LSG vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 15 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
 
What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs CSK match in IPL 2026 on May 15?
The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 begin on May 15?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on its app and website.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super Kings

First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

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