LSG vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in LSG's way who opted to bowl first.

Captain's take after toss:

Rishabh Pant (LSG): We are looking to bowl first. Wicket is looking little bit tacky, so didn't want us to go out there and bat. We have lot to achieve as a team. We are a team that runs on trust, we are trying few things for the next season, and give our 200%. There is no running away from the way we have played this season, but there are lot of positives. We know we have it as a team, but it hasn't worked, we have to improve each and every day.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): It is a privelege to have, privalege to wear the yellow jersery. It is a venue where you have to bat and bowl well. There is a bit of moisture to start, but if we start well and get to 170-180 then it would be a challenging total. It is tough, you need to keep changing a lot, but it something which we cannot control but also gives an opportunity to the players, Urvil coming in, Mukesh coming in, it helps them grow and whenever we have a good squad, we deliver. It has been a must-win for a while now and we want to take it one game at a time. We have a couple of changes - Spencer Johnson makes his debut and Gurjapneet comes in for Akeal.

IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK playing 11:

LSG playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Josh Inglis, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact players: Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Matt Henry