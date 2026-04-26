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LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Mohsin gets his 2nd wicket as skipper Rahane departs on 10

KKR come into this match with renewed confidence after a well-fought four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
LSG vs KKR IPL 2026
LSG vs KKR IPL 2026

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 7:53 PM IST
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In Match 38 of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in what promises to be a key contest for both sides. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first on the night  LSG enter this fixture on the back of a disappointing 40-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals.
  While chasing 159, they were bundled out for just 119 despite a steady start, with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 55 and Nicholas Pooran adding 22. However, a lack of support from the middle and lower order resulted in a collapse that derailed their chase.
 
On the bowling front, LSG showed greater control in their previous outing. Mohsin Khan impressed with economical figures of 2/17, while Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav also picked up two wickets each to keep Rajasthan from running away with the game.
 
KKR, meanwhile, come into this match with renewed confidence after a well-fought four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 155, they held their nerve to get over the line in the final over, thanks to Rinku Singh’s composed 53 off 34 balls and Anukul Roy’s quick 29 off 16 deliveries.
 
With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy starred with brilliant figures of 3/14, well supported by Kartik Tyagi’s three wickets and Sunil Narine’s two. Although KKR have struggled throughout the season and remain at the bottom of the table, their recent performance suggests signs of improvement and the potential to stage a comeback. 
 
IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR probable playing 11
 
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav
 
Impact Player: Abdul Samad 
 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana 
 
Impact Player: Kartik Tyagi
 
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 live telecast: The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
  
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs KKR match.
 

7:51 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Mohsin at the double!

Mohsin gets both openers as Ajinkya Rahane is also dismissed on the night. KKR 21/2 after 4 overs

7:44 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR 4/1 after 2 overs!

Mohsin Khan continues the attack for LSG
 
Ball 6 - Tim Seifert is caught at cover as he chips it straight to Mukul Choudhary, wicket falls
 
Ball 5 - Seifert tries to punch on the rise but gets beaten outside off
 
Ball 4 - Seifert pushes a full delivery towards mid-off, no run
 
Ball 3 - Ajinkya Rahane survives an LBW appeal as the ball pitched outside leg, they sneak a leg bye
 
Ball 2 - Rahane drives it straight back to the bowler, no run
 
Ball 1 - Mohsin Khan starts the over with a tight delivery, Rahane plays it cautiously, no run

7:41 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Mohsin strikes!

Mohsin Khan gets the breakthrough as Seifert departs for a duck.

7:36 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR 2/0 after 1 over!

Mohammed Shami opens the attack for LSG
 
Ball 6 - Ajinkya Rahane gets off the mark with a single to deep backward point
 
Ball 5 - Rahane steers it towards backward point but finds the fielder, no run
 
Ball 4 - Shami angles one down the leg side, initially called a wide but overturned on review as it brushed the pad
 
Ball 4 (extra) - Another delivery down leg is signalled wide
 
Ball 3 - Rahane guides a length ball towards backward point where it is stopped with a dive
 
Ball 2 - Rahane defends solidly on the front foot, no run
 
Ball 1 - Rahane blocks the opening delivery towards mid-on, no run

7:19 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as both sides would love to get maximum points tonight.

7:14 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
 
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

7:02 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins the toss!

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first on the night

6:48 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss at Lucknow now

6:27 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: KKR riding on recent win!

KKR enter this game with a boost in confidence after a hard-earned four-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals. While chasing 155, they stayed composed under pressure and sealed the win in the final over, led by Rinku Singh’s steady 53 off 34 balls and Anukul Roy’s brisk 29 off 16 deliveries.

6:00 PM

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Pant and co. looking to bounce back!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between LSG and KKR in Lucknow. With LSG still in search for consistency, Pant and co. will try and get consistent with a win at home tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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