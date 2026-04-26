LSG vs KKR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

In Match 38 of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). LSG head into this fixture after a disappointing 40-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing a target of 159, they were restricted to just 119 runs despite a decent start, with Mitchell Marsh scoring 55 and Nicholas Pooran contributing 22. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to build partnerships, leading to a collapse that derailed the chase.
On the positive side, LSG’s bowling unit performed with discipline in the previous outing. Mohsin Khan was impressive with figures of 2/17, while Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav also picked up two wickets each, keeping the opposition under control.
KKR, on the other hand, come into this match with confidence after a solid four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Successfully chasing 155, they were guided by Rinku Singh’s composed 53 off 34 balls and a quick 29 off 16 from Anukul Roy to seal the win in the final over.
With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy starred with excellent figures of 3/14, while Kartik Tyagi also impressed with three wickets and Sunil Narine chipped in with two. Although KKR have struggled overall this season and sit at the bottom of the table, their recent performance shows signs of improvement and the potential for a turnaround.