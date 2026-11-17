Chennai Super Kings ( CSK ) on Tuesday named former skipper MS Dhoni team mentor, beginning a new chapter in his association with the franchise from IPL 2027. The development effectively means that Dhoni has retired from the IPL, with a senior CSK member saying that he will be "missed on the field".

In a statement, CSK said Dhoni’s experience and guidance would be valuable as the squad goes through a transition, with several youngsters in the team.

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” said N Srinivasan, owner of Chennai Super Kings.

Srinivasan said he had insisted in 2008 that Dhoni should be part of CSK, calling it the best decision he had taken. He added that Dhoni would always be part of the franchise’s identity and that “this will always be his home”. Rupa Gurunath, owner of Chennai Super Kings, said Dhoni would continue to be part of the CSK family as a mentor. She said his leadership, commitment and connection with fans had helped build the team’s legacy. “With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK,” Gurunath said. KS Viswanathan, managing director of Chennai Super Kings, said Dhoni had become part of Chennai and that his legacy extended beyond the trophies he won.

“While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come,” Viswanathan said. ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Retained and released players list announcement, time, streaming Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles, the joint-most by any captain, as well as two Champions League T20 titles, the most by any skipper. He is the franchise’s second-highest run-scorer, with 5,314 runs, and its most-capped player, with 272 appearances. His last-ball finishes and helicopter shots have become part of CSK and IPL folklore.