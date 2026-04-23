MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: All eyes on Chennai's playing 11; Toss at 7 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on their long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, in match No. 33 of IPL 2026.

The clash between the two five-time champions has gained extra significance after Mumbai Indians snapped their four-match losing run with a win over Gujarat Titans on Monday. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, MI now have two victories from six games this season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK rope in Akash Madhwal as replacement for Ayush Mhatre Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are in a similar position with two wins and four defeats from six matches. After starting the season with three consecutive losses, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side fought back with two straight wins, but their momentum was halted in their latest outing, where they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs.

IPL 2026: MI vs CSK playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Impact players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact players: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Akeal Hosein

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings encounter will take place at 7 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live telecast: The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs CSK match.