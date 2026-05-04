MI vs LSG Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The coin flip of the match went in MI's way who opted to bat first

Captain's take after toss:

Suryakumar Yadav (MI): We will look to bowl first. Looks good, little humid also tonight, second innings we saw it became better. He (Hardik) is not well tonight, so going into his shoes. Corbin comes in for Boult, Rohit is back. You can run away from the fact, MI is not known for this position, put your hands up and play your best game. Can't say it will make us dangerous, we have five games left and try to win them.

Rishabh Pant (LSG): We would have done the same. It is a good wicket to bat on and you can chase any target. Lot of reflection. It has been a tough season for us, no running away from that. Everyone knows how passionate he is about the game and his team, hopefully we can do it for the owner and our fans. Records help but when you are clearing your mindset everything comes together. Inglis comes in, Mukul goes out and Raghuvanshi comes in, bowling we will decide later.

IPL 2026 MI vs LSG playing 11:

MI playling 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

LSG playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad