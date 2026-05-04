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MI vs LSG Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on their app and website.

MI vs LSG live streaming
MI vs LSG live streaming
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 7:17 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are going into their IPL 2026 encounter at Wankhede Stadium today, with both sides desperately seeking a turnaround in fortunes. Positioned at the bottom of the points table, MI and LSG occupy the ninth and tenth spots respectively, making this clash crucial for keeping their playoff hopes alive.
 

The coin flip of the match went in MI's way who opted to bat first

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Suryakumar Yadav (MI): We will look to bowl first. Looks good, little humid also tonight, second innings we saw it became better. He (Hardik) is not well tonight, so going into his shoes. Corbin comes in for Boult, Rohit is back. You can run away from the fact, MI is not known for this position, put your hands up and play your best game. Can't say it will make us dangerous, we have five games left and try to win them.

 

Rishabh Pant (LSG): We would have done the same. It is a good wicket to bat on and you can chase any target. Lot of reflection. It has been a tough season for us, no running away from that. Everyone knows how passionate he is about the game and his team, hopefully we can do it for the owner and our fans. Records help but when you are clearing your mindset everything comes together. Inglis comes in, Mukul goes out and Raghuvanshi comes in, bowling we will decide later. 

IPL 2026 MI vs LSG playing 11:

 

MI playling 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

 

Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

 

LSG playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

 

Impact players: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

 

 
IPL 2026 Match 47, MI vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 
 
IPL 2026 MI vs LSG broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to Watch MI vs LSG in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 4 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on May 4.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 on May 4?
 
The toss for the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 begin on May 4?
 
The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on their app and website.   
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansLucknow Super Giants

First Published: May 04 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

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