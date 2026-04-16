MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: All eyes on Mumbai's playing 11? Toss at 7 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai tonight. The five-time champions have endured a slow start to their campaign, managing just one win in four matches and currently sitting near the bottom of the points table. To make matters tougher, Rohit Sharma is expected to miss this clash due to a hamstring injury picked up earlier, which could see Quinton de Kock step up to open the innings.

MI began their season with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders but have since struggled to maintain momentum, suffering three straight defeats against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With pressure mounting, the hosts will be eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd and revive their campaign.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats On the other hand, Punjab Kings have started the season on a high note. With three wins from four matches, they are currently placed third in the standings. PBKS have looked well-balanced and confident, particularly excelling in run chases, which has become a key strength. Riding on strong form, they will look to extend their winning run and solidify their position near the top.

IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Probable Playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Raj Bawa

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Priyansh Arya

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match will take place at 7 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 live telecast: The MI vs PBKS match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the MI vs PBKS match.