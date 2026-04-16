MI vs PBKS Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2026 tonight at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The five-time champions have endured a difficult start to the season and currently sit ninth on the points table, managing just one win in their opening four matches. With Rohit Sharma likely to miss the game due to a hamstring injury sustained in the clash against RCB, Quinton de Kock is expected to take on opening duties.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Shreyas: We are looking to bowl first. Our combination has been splendid so far so we want to continue. Team should stick to the present and not to get complacent. Looks a bit dry. We are going with the same team. Hardik: We were looking to bowl first as well. Time to get W. I think last game we went for 4 20 plus overs and as a group we are aware of what not to be done. Ro misses out from last game, he will take a couple of games. Santner also misses out.

MI began their campaign on a positive note with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders but have since struggled, suffering three straight defeats against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With momentum slipping away, the team will be eager to bounce back and secure a crucial home victory.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet On the other hand, Punjab Kings have made an impressive start to IPL 2026. They are currently second on the table with three wins from four matches, showing strong consistency throughout the season. Their ability to chase targets has stood out as a key strength, and they will look to carry forward their winning momentum and maintain a strong position in the top half of the standings.

How to watch MI vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026? The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 16 (Thursday). What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026? The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 16. What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on April 16?

The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on April 16? The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in India? Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?