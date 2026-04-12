MI vs RCB Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai Indians have received a major boost ahead of their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. The five-time champions are set to welcome back an important overseas all-rounder at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Hardik: We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good track. We played the first game on the other pitch, this looks similar. It’s always good to bat second here. I think it’s a big game. Just want to come out and play our best cricket, do the things we’ve spoken about in the meetings, and just enjoy the sport. We requested good wickets and we’ve been getting them. As long as you land the ball right as a bowler and play the right shots as a batter, you’re in the game. Over the years at Wankhede, chasing has worked for a lot of teams. Being our home ground, dew comes in later as well. So it’s good to know what you’re chasing, you can plan your innings accordingly. Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner come in for Chahar and Ghazanfar. Rajat: Obviously would have bowled first. But as you all know, it’s a good batting track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat with good bounce. So honestly, it won’t make too much difference. We’ll try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. This is our fourth game. The way we’ve played the last few matches, there are a lot of positives. In the last match, we were 97 for 6 and still managed to score over 200. That’s a positive sign for us. We enjoy it a lot here. Whenever we come, we see great crowds. It’s challenging, but at the same time, fun and exciting. Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, MI will be eager to return to winning ways, and the comeback of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is expected to significantly strengthen their balance. His inclusion adds both stability with the ball and valuable runs in the lower order.

Santner had missed the previous match against Rajasthan Royals due to a minor injury, but he has fully recovered and is now available for selection. Sources indicate that he is highly likely to be included in the playing XI against RCB. His preparation has also been encouraging, with strong performances in training sessions at Wankhede, where he bowled long spells and took part actively in fielding drills. His all-round skills could prove vital as MI look to rebuild momentum in front of their home supporters. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming On the other hand, RCB enter the contest in confident mood as defending champions under Rajat Patidar’s leadership, with their batting lineup being their biggest strength. Virat Kohli remains the cornerstone of their top order, while aggressive options like Phil Salt and Tim David add firepower. However, some concerns remain around their bowling unit due to fitness issues within the squad, which could test them as the tournament progresses.

IPL 2026 MI vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

When will the match between MI and RCB take place in the IPL 2026? The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 12 (Sunday). What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026? The match between MI and RCB in IPL 2026 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12. What time will the toss take place for the MI vs RCB match in IPL 2026 on April 12? The toss for the match between MI and RCB in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.