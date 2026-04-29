MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Hardik and co. in dire need of points; Toss at 7 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 29 in IPL 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. It’s been a challenging campaign for MI under Hardik Pandya, with the five-time champions currently languishing in ninth place after managing just two wins in seven matches.

With expectations high and pressure building, they will be desperate to bounce back and put up a strong show at home in pursuit of a much-needed third victory.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have enjoyed a far more positive run this season. Positioned third on the table with five wins from eight outings, SRH have recovered well after a shaky start. Riding on a four-match winning streak, they head into this clash full of confidence and momentum, aiming to extend their run and strengthen their position in the top four.

IPL 2026: MI vs SRH probable playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Travis Head

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live telecast: The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs SRH match.