MI vs SRH Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are ready to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 41 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight. SRH had a rough start to their season, losing three of their first four games, but have turned things around in style with a four-match winning run that has boosted their confidence and momentum.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and decided to bat first on the night Both the skippers after the toss: Hardik: We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, it's breezy and a bit cold. I don't think dew will be a factor. It was important for us to reset and not get too complicated, we had a couple of good boys' evenings and a couple of net sessions. Now ready for the game. Mitchell was unfortunate, as was Quinny today, he had a wrist injury. There are a couple of changes: Rickelton comes in, Minz is in. Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark. I want to play the best cricket I know as well. Cummins: We would have bowled, looks slightly tacky, so happy. You need to reset your expectations, this pitch might ask you to do something different. At this stage, just one change. Harsh Dubey comes in place of Shivang. Hopefully, the team trusts what I says, since I bowl, I pick-up the information.

In their last outing, they produced a dominant performance against Rajasthan Royals, successfully chasing a massive target of 229 with ease in just 18.3 overs while losing only five wickets, underlining their powerful batting form.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have struggled to find consistency this season. The five-time champions have managed just two wins from seven matches and currently sit in the lower half of the table in ninth position. Their recent loss to Chennai Super Kings was particularly disappointing, as CSK posted 207/6 before MI’s batting collapsed under pressure, getting bowled out for just 104 runs. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: Updated team rankings after PBKS vs RR and key stats With both teams heading into this crucial encounter, SRH will be eager to continue their winning momentum, while MI will be desperate to turn things around and secure a much-needed victory in front of their home crowd.

IPL 2026 MI vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch MI vs SRH in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026? The match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 29 (Wednesday). What is the venue for the MI vs SRH match in IPL 2026? The match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. What time will the toss take place for the MI vs SRH match in IPL 2026?