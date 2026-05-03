Mittal family, Adar Poonawalla acquire Rajasthan Royals for $1.65 billion

Lakshmi N. Mittal and Aditya Mittal, in partnership with Adar Poonawalla, are set to acquire over 90 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals for a consideration of $1.65 billion.

Lakshmi N. Mittal and Aditya Mittal on Sunday announced that a definitive agreement has been reached to acquire the Rajasthan Royals, in partnership with Adar Poonawalla, from Manoj Badale. The transaction consideration is approximately $1.65 billion and represents the enterprise value of Rajasthan Royals’ men’s franchise, Paarl Royals and Barbados Royals.

Following completion, the Mittal family will own approximately 75 per cent of Rajasthan Royals, with Adar Poonawalla holding approximately 18 per cent, the release said.

The remaining approximately 7 per cent will be held by approved existing investors, including Manoj Badale. Badale will continue to support Rajasthan Royals, acting as a bridge. In addition to the IPL team, Rajasthan Royals also owns Paarl Royals in South Africa and Barbados Royals in the Caribbean. The completion of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from the BCCI, the CCI, the IPL Governing Council and other applicable regulatory authorities, and is expected to occur in Q3 2026. Lakshmi N. Mittal said in the release, “I love cricket and my family is from Rajasthan, so there is no IPL team that I would rather be part of than the Rajasthan Royals. I first played cricket as a schoolboy, and since then I have been an avid fan of the sport. Many great players have worn the Rajasthan Royals shirts, including Indian icons of the sport who have been an inspiration for younger talent. I look forward to being part of this great team, and cannot wait to join all the fans pitch-side to cheer on our future success.”

Lakshmi N. Mittal, Aditya Mittal, Vanisha Mittal-Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla and Manoj Badale will join the board of the Rajasthan Royals. In March, Aditya Birla Group (ABG), The Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone), signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), encompassing both the men’s Indian Premier League franchise and the Women’s Premier League franchise, from United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of Diageo plc, which values the franchise at ₹16,660 crore. Other major deals in 2025 include Torrent Group acquiring a 67 per cent majority stake in the Gujarat Titans from CVC Capital Partners for approximately ₹5,000 crore, and the JSW Group acquiring a 50 per cent stake in the then-Delhi Daredevils from GMR Group for approximately ₹550 crore.

Adar Poonawalla also said in the release, “I am delighted to partner with Aditya Mittal on this investment. Rajasthan Royals is a premier IPL franchise with a strong legacy, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and long-term success.” Aditya Mittal also said, “The IPL has, in a very short space of time, become one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world, and the Rajasthan Royals is one of the original and the most iconic teams of the league. Personally, I am so honoured and excited to be part of this great team. The Royals is well known for developing new talent — that resonates deeply with me, and we are determined that legacy will continue, harnessing the best talent in the world for future success. I want to thank everyone who has helped build the Rajasthan Royals into a global sporting institution — the players, coaches, leadership team, and above all the fans. We intend to continue and enhance its cherished legacy. Halla Bol!”