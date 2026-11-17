For MS Dhoni’s fans, the wait to see their beloved ‘Thala’ send the ball out of the park once more has ended in heartbreak. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday appointed him mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 retention list announcement, bringing his playing career in the tournament to a close.

Dhoni, 45, leaves behind a joint record five IPL titles as captain and an association with CSK that began at the inaugural auction in 2008. The franchise’s statement did not include a comment from the wicketkeeper-batter, whose participation had become increasingly limited by recurring injuries.

His next assignment will involve guiding a younger CSK squad. His playing record, meanwhile, spans championship wins, batting milestones and the league’s highest tally of dismissals by a wicketkeeper.

What are MS Dhoni’s IPL batting and wicketkeeping records? Dhoni finishes his IPL career with 5,439 runs from 278 matches, averaging 38.30 at a strike rate of 137.45. He scored 24 half-centuries without making a hundred. In 2023, he became the first player to appear in 250 IPL matches, a milestone that reflected his longevity in a tournament he had played in since its first season. Behind the stumps, he holds the IPL record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper, adding another distinction to a career often remembered for captaincy and late-innings hitting. His overall CSK figures cover both the IPL and the Champions League T20: 5,314 runs in 272 appearances. Those numbers make him the franchise’s second-highest run-scorer and most-capped player.

How many IPL titles did Dhoni win as CSK captain? Dhoni led CSK to the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. His five championships put him level with Rohit Sharma for the most titles won by a captain. The 2011 triumph made him the first captain to successfully defend the IPL crown. CSK’s success under him also extended beyond the league, with Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai reached 10 IPL finals and qualified for the playoffs in 12 editions. The titles were accompanied by repeated appearances at the business end of the competition.

His fifth championship came in 2023, when CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in a rain-hit final. How did Dhoni’s journey with CSK begin? CSK bought Dhoni at the inaugural IPL auction in 2008 and appointed him captain for the first season. He went on to become the central figure in the franchise’s identity over nearly two decades. “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” CSK owner N Srinivasan said in the statement. The only interruption to Dhoni’s playing association with Chennai came during the franchise’s two-year suspension in 2016 and 2017.

He represented Pune in both seasons, captaining Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 before playing under Steve Smith for the renamed Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. Pune reached the final that year, losing to Mumbai Indians by one run. It remained the only other IPL franchise Dhoni represented. Which seasons showcased Dhoni’s best IPL batting? CSK’s return in 2018 brought one of Dhoni’s strongest seasons with the bat. He scored 455 runs at an average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 150.66 as the side dubbed “Dad’s Army” won its third IPL title. He averaged 83.20 the following season, when he also registered his highest IPL score of 84 not out.

Even as injuries reduced his time at the crease, Dhoni continued to produce bursts of scoring. Following knee surgery, he largely restricted himself to the closing overs in IPL 2024, scoring 161 runs from 73 balls. His strike rate of 220.54 that season was the highest of his IPL career. He struck 14 fours and 13 sixes, also moving past 250 sixes in the competition. When did Dhoni hand over the CSK captaincy? Dhoni first handed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. A poor start prompted a reversal midway through the season, with Dhoni returning to lead the side. On the eve of IPL 2024, he passed the responsibility to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Gaikwad’s injury in 2025 brought Dhoni back as captain once again.

That campaign ended with CSK at the bottom of the table for the first time, a difficult finish for a team whose history under Dhoni had been defined by regular playoff appearances. Why did Dhoni miss IPL 2026? Calf and thumb injuries kept Dhoni out of the entire 2026 season. It was the first IPL edition in which he did not play a match. He joined the team for a lap of honour after CSK’s final home game at Chepauk on May 18, but a return to competitive action did not follow. His move into the mentor’s role comes more than six years after he retired from international cricket in August 2020. Until the injury-enforced absence in 2026, the IPL had continued to give supporters an opportunity to watch the World Cup-winning captain play.