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Mumbai Indians start IPL 2026 pre-season camp under coach Jayawardene

The session was overseen by head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who worked alongside bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, as well as fielding coach Carl Hopkinson.

Mumbai Indians began their training session ahead of IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians began their training session ahead of IPL 2026
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:14 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians kicked off their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season with the first pre-season training session on Monday.
 
The session was overseen by head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who worked alongside bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, as well as fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. The team’s strength and conditioning staff and physiotherapy unit were also present to guide the players through the opening day’s activities. 
 
A first batch of players reported for the camp, including Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar.
 
Jayawardene expressed enthusiasm about beginning the new campaign, highlighting the importance of setting the right tone early in the build-up to the tournament.  “There’s always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We’ve got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in. Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign." he said.  We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it’s also the start of something serious and we know what we’re building towards.” he added.
 
The opening session began with a carefully planned fitness and conditioning segment. Players were put through movement drills, agility routines and physical assessments under the supervision of the performance staff.
 
More members of the squad are set to join the training camp over the coming days as preparations gradually intensify ahead of the new IPL season.
 
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Topics :Cricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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