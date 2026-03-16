Mumbai Indians start IPL 2026 pre-season camp under coach Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians kicked off their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season with the first pre-season training session on Monday.

ALSO READ: We were so close in 2023, winning 2027 ODI WC is ultimate goal: Gill The session was overseen by head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who worked alongside bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, as well as fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. The team’s strength and conditioning staff and physiotherapy unit were also present to guide the players through the opening day’s activities.

A first batch of players reported for the camp, including Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar.

Jayawardene expressed enthusiasm about beginning the new campaign, highlighting the importance of setting the right tone early in the build-up to the tournament. “There’s always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We’ve got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in. Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign." he said. We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it’s also the start of something serious and we know what we’re building towards.” he added.