Narine overtakes Pollard to become most capped overseas player in IPL
Narine will also have the chance to become the first overseas player to play 200 IPL matches if he appears in at least 11 league-stage matches for KKR in IPL 2026
Narine will also have the chance to become the first overseas player to play 200 IPL matches if he appears in at least 11 league-stage matches for KKR in IPL 2026
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|1
|Sunil Narine
|190
|2
|Kieron Pollard
|189
|3
|AB de Villiers
|184
|4
|David Warner
|184
|5
|DJ Bravo
|161
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|189
|4346
|4922
|192
|5/19
|25.64
|6.8
|22.64
|7
|1
|2025
|12
|270
|351
|12
|3/13
|29.25
|7.8
|22.5
|0
|0
|2024
|15
|330
|368
|17
|2/22
|21.65
|6.69
|19.41
|0
|0
|2023
|14
|288
|383
|11
|3/33
|34.82
|7.98
|26.18
|0
|0
|2022
|14
|336
|312
|9
|2/21
|34.67
|5.57
|37.33
|0
|0
|2021
|14
|336
|361
|16
|4/21
|22.56
|6.44
|21
|1
|0
|2020
|10
|228
|302
|5
|2/28
|60.4
|7.94
|45.6
|0
|0
|2019
|12
|266
|347
|10
|2/19
|34.7
|7.82
|26.6
|0
|0
|2018
|16
|366
|467
|17
|3/18
|27.47
|7.65
|21.52
|0
|0
|2017
|16
|354
|412
|10
|2/29
|41.2
|6.98
|35.4
|0
|0
|2016
|11
|257
|304
|11
|3/26
|27.63
|7.09
|23.36
|0
|0
|2015
|8
|192
|234
|7
|4/19
|33.42
|7.31
|27.42
|1
|0
|2014
|16
|384
|407
|21
|4/20
|19.38
|6.35
|18.28
|2
|0
|2013
|16
|384
|350
|22
|4/13
|15.9
|5.46
|17.45
|2
|0
|2012
|15
|355
|324
|24
|5/19
|13.5
|5.47
|14.79
|1
|1
First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 7:41 PM IST