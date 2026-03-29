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Narine overtakes Pollard to become most capped overseas player in IPL

Narine will also have the chance to become the first overseas player to play 200 IPL matches if he appears in at least 11 league-stage matches for KKR in IPL 2026

Sunil Narine maiden IPL century
Sunil Narine
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 7:41 PM IST
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Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) star all-rounder from the West Indies, Sunil Narine, created history on Sunday during Match 2 of IPL 2026 between KKR and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
Narine, after being included in KKR’s playing 11 for the match, became the most capped overseas player in IPL history with 190 caps, overtaking his countryman Kieron Pollard, who played 189 matches in his IPL career.
 
AB de Villiers and David Warner are joint third on the list with 184 matches to their name, while Dwayne Bravo is at the number four spot with 161 IPL caps to his name.  IPL 2026, MI vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Narine will also have the chance to become the first overseas player to play 200 IPL matches if he appears in at least 11 league-stage matches for KKR in IPL 2026.

Most capped overseas players in IPL history

Rank Player Matches
1 Sunil Narine 190
2 Kieron Pollard 189
3 AB de Villiers 184
4 David Warner 184
5 DJ Bravo 161

Narine’s IPL career in numbers

Year Matches Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W
Career 189 4346 4922 192 5/19 25.64 6.8 22.64 7 1
2025 12 270 351 12 3/13 29.25 7.8 22.5 0 0
2024 15 330 368 17 2/22 21.65 6.69 19.41 0 0
2023 14 288 383 11 3/33 34.82 7.98 26.18 0 0
2022 14 336 312 9 2/21 34.67 5.57 37.33 0 0
2021 14 336 361 16 4/21 22.56 6.44 21 1 0
2020 10 228 302 5 2/28 60.4 7.94 45.6 0 0
2019 12 266 347 10 2/19 34.7 7.82 26.6 0 0
2018 16 366 467 17 3/18 27.47 7.65 21.52 0 0
2017 16 354 412 10 2/29 41.2 6.98 35.4 0 0
2016 11 257 304 11 3/26 27.63 7.09 23.36 0 0
2015 8 192 234 7 4/19 33.42 7.31 27.42 1 0
2014 16 384 407 21 4/20 19.38 6.35 18.28 2 0
2013 16 384 350 22 4/13 15.9 5.46 17.45 2 0
2012 15 355 324 24 5/19 13.5 5.47 14.79 1 1
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansSunil NarineCricket News

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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