Narine to Jadeja: IPL legends who have not won the Purple Cap so far

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been a showcase for the world’s best cricketing talent, particularly when it comes to bowlers who can change the course of a match in just a few overs. While some bowlers have dominated individual seasons and proudly lifted the Purple Cap as the league’s top wicket-taker, there is another category of players who deserve equal recognition.
These are the consistent performers, legends who year after year deliver crucial breakthroughs, maintain exceptional economy rates, and build pressure on opposition batsmen, yet somehow never finish a season at the very top of the charts. Their impact on matches often goes beyond statistics, influencing games strategically and helping their teams secure victories, even if the seasonal accolade of the Purple Cap has remained just out of reach.
Here’s a closer look at some of the greatest wicket-takers who never claimed the coveted Purple Cap.
1. Jasprit Bumrah
Despite being regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah has never won the Purple Cap. His dominance often forces captains to bowl cautiously around him, preventing him from taking massive wicket hauls. In 2020, Bumrah took 27 wickets but was narrowly beaten by Kagiso Rabada, who finished with 30. His consistency has always been there, even if the top seasonal spot eluded him.
Jasprit Bumrah IPL bowling stats (last 5 seasons)
Year
Mat
Balls
Runs
WKTS
BBM
Ave
Econ
SR
4W
5W
2025
12
284
316
18
4/22
17.56
6.68
15.78
1
0
2024
13
311
336
20
5/21
16.8
6.48
15.55
0
1
2022
14
320
383
15
05/10/26
25.53
7.18
21.33
0
1
2021
14
330
410
21
3/36
19.52
7.45
15.71
0
0
2020
15
360
404
27
4/14
14.96
6.73
13.33
2
0
2. Sunil Narine
The KKR legend is perhaps the most “expensive” bowler in IPL terms to never lift the Purple Cap, not in cost, but in value. Sunil Narine regularly builds pressure with his superb economy rate (around 7.96), prompting wickets from the other end. His control and spin mastery often lead teams to play cautiously against him, which ironically keeps him from the seasonal top spot.
A true IPL veteran, Piyush Chawla has been a stalwart since the inaugural 2008 season. He has consistently featured among the top wicket-takers for teams like PBKS, KKR, and MI. However, Chawla has never had the explosive season of 25+ wickets needed to snatch the Purple Cap, proving that longevity doesn’t always translate into seasonal glory.
Piyush Chawla IPL bowling stats (Last 5 seasons)
Year
Mat
Balls
Runs
WKTS
BBM
Ave
Econ
SR
4W
5W
2021
1
24
38
1
1/38
38
9.5
24
0
0
2020
7
126
191
6
2/33
31.83
9.09
21
0
0
2019
13
267
399
10
3/20
39.9
8.96
26.7
0
0
2018
15
294
412
14
3/48
29.42
8.4
21
0
0
2017
6
120
179
6
2/34
29.83
8.95
20
0
0
4. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja has been a defensive specialist for CSK, especially on turning tracks. His quick, precise overs limit scoring opportunities, making him one of the most economical bowlers in the league. Yet, this dart-like approach rarely produces the multi-wicket hauls required to top the seasonal leaderboard, keeping the Purple Cap just out of reach.
Ravindra Jadeja IPL bowling stats
Year
Mat
Balls
Runs
WKTS
BBM
Ave
Econ
SR
4W
5W
2025
14
227
324
10
2/17
32.4
8.56
22.7
0
0
2024
14
282
369
8
3/18
46.13
7.85
35.25
0
0
2023
16
342
431
20
3/20
21.55
7.56
17.1
0
0
2022
10
198
248
5
3/39
49.6
7.52
39.6
0
0
2021
16
294
346
13
3/13
26.61
7.06
22.61
0
0
5. Ravichandran Ashwin
The IPL’s tactical genius, Ravichandran Ashwin, treats T20 bowling like chess. His focus is often on containment during the Powerplay or middle overs, prioritizing smart bowling over hunting wickets. While this approach ensures consistent wicket-taking across seasons, it has prevented him from dominating any single campaign enough to claim the Purple Cap.