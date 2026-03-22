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Narine to Jadeja: IPL legends who have not won the Purple Cap so far

While some bowlers have dominated individual seasons and proudly lifted the Purple Cap as the league's top wicket-taker, there is another category of players who deserve equal recognition.

IPL legends who have never won the purple cap
IPL legends who have never won the purple cap
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 3:13 PM IST
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been a showcase for the world’s best cricketing talent, particularly when it comes to bowlers who can change the course of a match in just a few overs. While some bowlers have dominated individual seasons and proudly lifted the Purple Cap as the league’s top wicket-taker, there is another category of players who deserve equal recognition. 
 
These are the consistent performers, legends who year after year deliver crucial breakthroughs, maintain exceptional economy rates, and build pressure on opposition batsmen, yet somehow never finish a season at the very top of the charts.  Their impact on matches often goes beyond statistics, influencing games strategically and helping their teams secure victories, even if the seasonal accolade of the Purple Cap has remained just out of reach. 
 
Here’s a closer look at some of the greatest wicket-takers who never claimed the coveted Purple Cap.
 
1. Jasprit Bumrah
 
Despite being regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah has never won the Purple Cap. His dominance often forces captains to bowl cautiously around him, preventing him from taking massive wicket hauls.  In 2020, Bumrah took 27 wickets but was narrowly beaten by Kagiso Rabada, who finished with 30. His consistency has always been there, even if the top seasonal spot eluded him. 
Jasprit Bumrah IPL bowling stats (last 5 seasons)
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
2025 12 284 316 18 4/22 17.56 6.68 15.78 1 0
2024 13 311 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
2022 14 320 383 15 05/10/26 25.53 7.18 21.33 0 1
2021 14 330 410 21 3/36 19.52 7.45 15.71 0 0
2020 15 360 404 27 4/14 14.96 6.73 13.33 2 0
 
2. Sunil Narine
 
The KKR legend is perhaps the most “expensive” bowler in IPL terms to never lift the Purple Cap, not in cost, but in value. Sunil Narine regularly builds pressure with his superb economy rate (around 7.96), prompting wickets from the other end. His control and spin mastery often lead teams to play cautiously against him, which ironically keeps him from the seasonal top spot. 
Sunil Narine IPL bowling stats (last 5 seasons)
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
2025 12 270 351 12 3/13 29.25 7.8 22.5 0 0
2024 15 330 368 17 2/22 21.65 6.69 19.41 0 0
2023 14 288 383 11 3/33 34.82 7.98 26.18 0 0
2022 14 336 312 9 2/21 34.67 5.57 37.33 0 0
2021 14 336 361 16 4/21 22.56 6.44 21 1 0
   
A true IPL veteran, Piyush Chawla has been a stalwart since the inaugural 2008 season. He has consistently featured among the top wicket-takers for teams like PBKS, KKR, and MI. However, Chawla has never had the explosive season of 25+ wickets needed to snatch the Purple Cap, proving that longevity doesn’t always translate into seasonal glory. 
Piyush Chawla IPL bowling stats (Last 5 seasons)
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
2021 1 24 38 1 1/38 38 9.5 24 0 0
2020 7 126 191 6 2/33 31.83 9.09 21 0 0
2019 13 267 399 10 3/20 39.9 8.96 26.7 0 0
2018 15 294 412 14 3/48 29.42 8.4 21 0 0
2017 6 120 179 6 2/34 29.83 8.95 20 0 0
 
4. Ravindra Jadeja
 
Ravindra Jadeja has been a defensive specialist for CSK, especially on turning tracks. His quick, precise overs limit scoring opportunities, making him one of the most economical bowlers in the league. Yet, this dart-like approach rarely produces the multi-wicket hauls required to top the seasonal leaderboard, keeping the Purple Cap just out of reach. 
Ravindra Jadeja IPL bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
2025 14 227 324 10 2/17 32.4 8.56 22.7 0 0
2024 14 282 369 8 3/18 46.13 7.85 35.25 0 0
2023 16 342 431 20 3/20 21.55 7.56 17.1 0 0
2022 10 198 248 5 3/39 49.6 7.52 39.6 0 0
2021 16 294 346 13 3/13 26.61 7.06 22.61 0 0
   
5. Ravichandran Ashwin
 
The IPL’s tactical genius, Ravichandran Ashwin, treats T20 bowling like chess. His focus is often on containment during the Powerplay or middle overs, prioritizing smart bowling over hunting wickets. While this approach ensures consistent wicket-taking across seasons, it has prevented him from dominating any single campaign enough to claim the Purple Cap. 
Ravichandran Ashwin IPL bowling stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
2025 9 186 283 7 2/41 40.43 9.13 26.57 0 0
2024 15 330 467 9 3/24 51.89 8.49 36.67 0 0
2023 13 294 368 14 2/23 26.29 7.51 21 0 0
2022 17 402 503 12 3/17 41.92 7.51 33.5 0 0
2021 13 268 331 7 2/27 47.28 7.41 38.28 0 0
    
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Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndian Premier LeagueMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

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