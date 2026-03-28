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No Dhoni for CSK; MSD to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to injury

"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," CSK said in an official statement.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni. Photo: @ChennaiIPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 10:41 AM IST
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MS Dhoni fans suffered a major heartbreak after their beloved ‘Thala’ was ruled out of the first two weeks of IPL 2026 on Saturday.
 
“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026,” Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said in an official statement.
 
Early setback for CSK campaign
 
The five-time champions will begin their campaign on Monday against Rajasthan Royals, followed by fixtures against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals during the opening fortnight. Dhoni’s absence leaves a significant leadership and experience gap in this crucial early phase. 
 
Who fills Dhoni’s role?
 
In Dhoni’s absence, the onus of wicketkeeping is expected to fall on new signing Sanju Samson, who is also set to open the batting alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team management also has backup options in Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma.
 
Samson’s arrival was part of a high-profile trade deal with Rajasthan Royals that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move in the opposite direction, signalling a shift in CSK’s squad dynamics ahead of the season.
 
Squad reshuffle and new faces
 
CSK invested ₹14.20 crore in young wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, who has built a reputation in domestic cricket for his aggressive strokeplay. Urvil Patel, retained by the franchise, offers an additional option after a brief but impactful stint last season, where he scored at a brisk strike rate.
 
The changes reflect CSK’s attempt to refresh their squad after a disappointing 2025 campaign.
 
Dhoni’s role last season
 
Despite advancing age, Dhoni played all matches in the previous edition, operating primarily as a finisher. He often came in during the closing overs to provide late impetus, a role that allowed him to maximise impact while managing workload.
 
His absence, even if temporary, disrupts that balance and removes a key figure from the dressing room.
 
Injuries compound CSK concerns
 
Dhoni’s injury is not the only setback for CSK. Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis has also been ruled out with a hamstring issue, with Spencer Johnson named as his replacement.
 
The twin absences add pressure on the team’s bowling and leadership resources early in the tournament.
 
MS Dhoni Batting & Fielding Stats
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 278 100 5439 84* 38.3 3957 137.45 0 24 375 264 158 47
2025 14 5 196 30* 24.5 145 135.17 0 0 12 12 6 5
2024 14 8 161 37* 53.67 73 220.55 0 0 14 13 10 0
2023 16 8 104 32* 26 57 182.46 0 0 3 10 7 3
2022 14 6 232 50* 33.14 188 123.4 0 1 21 10 9 0
2021 16 4 114 18* 16.28 107 106.54 0 0 12 3 13 0
2020 14 4 200 47* 25 172 116.27 0 0 16 7 15 1
2019 15 7 416 84* 83.2 309 134.62 0 3 22 23 11 5
2018 16 9 455 79* 75.83 302 150.66 0 3 24 30 11 3
2017 16 4 290 61* 26.36 250 116 0 1 15 16 10 3
2016 14 5 284 64* 40.57 210 135.23 0 1 18 14 8 4
2015 17 5 372 53 31 305 121.96 0 1 27 17 8 3
2014 16 10 371 57* 74.2 250 148.4 0 1 22 20 3 1
2013 18 5 461 67* 41.9 283 162.89 0 4 32 25 15 2
2012 19 5 358 51* 29.83 278 128.77 0 1 26 9 12 2
2011 16 4 392 70* 43.55 247 158.7 0 2 25 23 5 5
2010 13 2 287 66* 31.88 210 136.66 0 2 26 8 5 6
2009 14 5 332 58* 41.5 261 127.2 0 2 22 9 4 4
2008 16 4 414 65 41.4 310 133.54 0 2 38 15 6 0
  Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here  Check IPL 2026 full schedule here  Check IPL 2026 points table here 
   
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Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsIPL NewsCricket News

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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