No Dhoni for CSK; MSD to miss first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to injury
"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," CSK said in an official statement.
"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," CSK said in an official statement.
|MS Dhoni Batting & Fielding Stats
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|278
|100
|5439
|84*
|38.3
|3957
|137.45
|0
|24
|375
|264
|158
|47
|2025
|14
|5
|196
|30*
|24.5
|145
|135.17
|0
|0
|12
|12
|6
|5
|2024
|14
|8
|161
|37*
|53.67
|73
|220.55
|0
|0
|14
|13
|10
|0
|2023
|16
|8
|104
|32*
|26
|57
|182.46
|0
|0
|3
|10
|7
|3
|2022
|14
|6
|232
|50*
|33.14
|188
|123.4
|0
|1
|21
|10
|9
|0
|2021
|16
|4
|114
|18*
|16.28
|107
|106.54
|0
|0
|12
|3
|13
|0
|2020
|14
|4
|200
|47*
|25
|172
|116.27
|0
|0
|16
|7
|15
|1
|2019
|15
|7
|416
|84*
|83.2
|309
|134.62
|0
|3
|22
|23
|11
|5
|2018
|16
|9
|455
|79*
|75.83
|302
|150.66
|0
|3
|24
|30
|11
|3
|2017
|16
|4
|290
|61*
|26.36
|250
|116
|0
|1
|15
|16
|10
|3
|2016
|14
|5
|284
|64*
|40.57
|210
|135.23
|0
|1
|18
|14
|8
|4
|2015
|17
|5
|372
|53
|31
|305
|121.96
|0
|1
|27
|17
|8
|3
|2014
|16
|10
|371
|57*
|74.2
|250
|148.4
|0
|1
|22
|20
|3
|1
|2013
|18
|5
|461
|67*
|41.9
|283
|162.89
|0
|4
|32
|25
|15
|2
|2012
|19
|5
|358
|51*
|29.83
|278
|128.77
|0
|1
|26
|9
|12
|2
|2011
|16
|4
|392
|70*
|43.55
|247
|158.7
|0
|2
|25
|23
|5
|5
|2010
|13
|2
|287
|66*
|31.88
|210
|136.66
|0
|2
|26
|8
|5
|6
|2009
|14
|5
|332
|58*
|41.5
|261
|127.2
|0
|2
|22
|9
|4
|4
|2008
|16
|4
|414
|65
|41.4
|310
|133.54
|0
|2
|38
|15
|6
|0
First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 10:32 AM IST