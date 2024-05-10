No longer vintage but Virat Kohli is still quite remarkable: Tom Moody

Virat Kohli is not without his limitations but the star Indian batter has made up for them with his commitment to training, feels former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody.

Armed with his powerful slog-sweep, Kohli has been able to counter the spinners in the middle overs, and on Thursday after blazing his way to a 47-ball 92, the 35-year-old effected the key run-out of Shashank Singh with a superb direct hit from deep mid-wicket against Punjab Kings.

"It's quite remarkable, especially considering he's not the same as the vintage Virat Kohli, but he's also not 21 anymore; he's 30. So, that's brilliant what he's done there," Moody said on 'Star Sports Cricket Live'.

"Running in from the deep, throwing himself to the ground, and managing to make the throw from that position is no easy feat. That's something we've definitely taken into consideration. It's truly extraordinary," he said.

The knock took Kohli's season total to 634 at an average of 70.44 from 12 matches with Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at a distant second (541 from 11 matches).

Emphasising his agility and contribution with the bat despite his age, Moody said: "He's not just a fielder; he's also contributed with the bat, scoring 92 runs and spending considerable time out in the middle.

"Despite the physical exertion, he's always running around in the field like no one else. In the middle of the innings of that second innings he still managed to display the focus, enthusiasm, fitness, and agility required to execute a run-out like that."



The expert commentator further noted that while Kohli may not train as intensely as before, he still focuses on improving his performance through training.



In the post-match interaction, the player-of-the-match revealed that he has brought out the slog-sweep option to counter spin.

"From what we took from his post match interview, you can see how has learnt how to manage how he prepares for a competition now," Moody said.

"He knows he can't hit as many balls and train as hard as he used to, but he's still training alright. He's still training on how to improve on his performances.

"We talk about the sweep slog, how he's brought that back out against spin, and hasn't that been a really effective weapon for him in those middle overs," he added.

With Kohli in stunning form, RCB have brought a late momentum to their campaign securing four successive wins after enduring six losses on the trot.

They are now up to seventh spot with two matches to go to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

"Is it too late for RCB? Well they still have to keep playing this brand of cricket."



"The way he batted tonight, you'd pay the big bucks to watch him every day of the week and it's great to see him in this type of form," Moody said.

RCB will end their league campaign, taking on Delhi Capitals (Sunday) and Chennai Super Kings (May 18) both at home.