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PBKS vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on its app and website.

PBKS vs DC
PBKS vs DC
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Monday, May 11, as Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in Match No. 55 of the season. With the tournament approaching the business end, both sides have plenty riding on this encounter as the race for the playoffs continues to intensify.
 

The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): Honestly, you can't tell a lot about the pitch until you play on it. Go out there and perform,. We don't want to think too much about the points table, just focus on your ability and instincts - that's what we have not done well in the last few games, we haven't backed our instincts and do well under pressure. There are going to be ups and downs, it's all about how quickly you go past it. Ben Dwarshius comes in place of Lockie Ferguson, who has a slight niggle.  Axar patel (DC): We will be bowling. That's the thing that's going right (winning the toss), in the matches, we haven't won those crucial moments, either with bat, ball or in the field, otherwise we haven't played that badly. We will play our brand of cricket and don't worry about the result. Win or lose, we'll look to play a good brand of wicket. It's a fresh wicket, the new ball might do a bit and we want to let them bat first. Five changes for us. 

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC playing 11:

 

PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Suryans Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey

 

DC playing 11: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi

 

Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Pathum Nissanka, Vipraj Nigam

 

 
IPL 2026 Match 55, PBKS vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 PBKS VS DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch PBKS vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 11 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 on May 11?
 
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 begin on May 11?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on its app and website.
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsDelhi Capitals

First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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