PBKS vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Monday, May 11, as Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in Match No. 55 of the season. With the tournament approaching the business end, both sides have plenty riding on this encounter as the race for the playoffs continues to intensify.

The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): Honestly, you can't tell a lot about the pitch until you play on it. Go out there and perform,. We don't want to think too much about the points table, just focus on your ability and instincts - that's what we have not done well in the last few games, we haven't backed our instincts and do well under pressure. There are going to be ups and downs, it's all about how quickly you go past it. Ben Dwarshius comes in place of Lockie Ferguson, who has a slight niggle. Axar patel (DC): We will be bowling. That's the thing that's going right (winning the toss), in the matches, we haven't won those crucial moments, either with bat, ball or in the field, otherwise we haven't played that badly. We will play our brand of cricket and don't worry about the result. Win or lose, we'll look to play a good brand of wicket. It's a fresh wicket, the new ball might do a bit and we want to let them bat first. Five changes for us.

How to watch PBKS vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 11 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 on May 11?