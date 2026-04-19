Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Lucknow win the toss, elect to field first in Chandigarh
Live New Update

PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Lucknow win the toss, elect to field first in Chandigarh

PBKS have been one of the standout teams this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
PBKS vs LSG live score
PBKS vs LSG live score

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 7:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Punjab Kings are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 29 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh tonight, in what promises to be another exciting contest in the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first on the night
 
PBKS have been one of the standout teams this season, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. After narrowly missing out on the title last year, the Shreyas Iyer-led side looks determined to go all the way this time. With this being their sixth game of the campaign, Punjab will be keen to continue their dominant run and strengthen their position with another strong performance.
 
Meanwhile, LSG have endured an inconsistent start to their season and are still searching for rhythm. Led by Rishabh Pant, the team has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled to maintain consistency. Heading into this clash, Lucknow will be eager to deliver a complete performance and secure a crucial win to build momentum. 
 
IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG Playing 11
 
Punjab playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal  Lucknow playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (Capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan
 
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live telecast: The PBKS vs LSG match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the PBKS vs LSG match.
   

7:19 PM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as LSG look to challenge Punjab who will bat first for the first time this season.

7:09 PM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Punjab playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (Capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan

7:01 PM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins the toss!

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first on the night

6:47 PM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place in Chandigarh tonight as the home crowd starts to fill up the stands.

6:32 PM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: The only unbeaten side this year!

Punjab have been near to perfect this year, dropping only 1 point and that too because of the weather gods with KKR vs PBKS game being called off and both teams sharing the spoils on the night. Other than that Shreyas Iyer's side has been performing well in all categories of the game and are looking as prime favourites to make it to yet another final spot.

6:05 PM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS going strong!

PBKS have been among the top-performing sides this season, firmly placed at the summit of the points table. After coming close but falling short last year, the team led by Shreyas Iyer appears determined to finish the job this time around. Heading into their sixth match of the season, Punjab will aim to maintain their strong form and further solidify their position with another convincing display.

5:57 PM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: LSG's inconsistent run!

LSG have had a mixed start to their campaign and are yet to find steady form. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the side has produced moments of quality but has been unable to sustain consistency throughout matches. Going into this fixture, Lucknow will be keen to put together a strong all-round performance and claim an important victory to gain momentum.

5:39 PM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Punjab looking to continue unbeaten run!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. With Punjab in line to take the lead on the table again with a win tonight, Shreyas and co. will be looking to use the home advantage and get the job done against a LSG side that hasn't been consistent this year. Toss at 7 PM IST
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Punjab KingsLucknow Super GiantsIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News