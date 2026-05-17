PBKS vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Punjab Kings will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala today in what promises to be a crucial clash for both teams.
Punjab Kings enter the contest under immense pressure after suffering five consecutive defeats following a dream start to their campaign.
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to field first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Shreyas: We're going to bowl. I'm not going by the stats, we're clearly seeing how the games pan out. if we bat and bowl well, the toss doesn't matter. I didn't know that it was my 100th game as captain, but I'll be happy if we win. We've been bowling fantastic,k but we need to enjoy the pressure. Brar and Lockie come in. Jitesh: We would have loved to bowl first, but the wicket is good and should play well for 40 overs. Rajat is doing fantastic and we should see him in Hyderabad. Every game is important, this win can change a lot for us and other teams. Suyash replaces Rajat and Romario replaces Duffy.
PBKS had remained unbeaten through their first seven matches and looked like one of the strongest sides in the tournament, but their sudden dip in form has placed their playoff hopes in serious danger. Their latest setback came against Mumbai Indians, where they failed to defend a strong total of 201 despite dominating large phases of the match. With only two league games remaining, Punjab now find themselves in a must-win situation.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as one of the standout teams of IPL 2026. RCB have registered eight wins from 12 matches and are on the verge of confirming a playoff spot. A victory in Dharamshala would further strengthen their chances of securing a top-two finish. They head into the fixture high on confidence after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, powered by a brilliant century from Virat Kohli.