PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Archer gets the breakthrough for RR; Priyansh departs on 29
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have had a mixed campaign so far. With five wins from eight matches, they are currently placed fourth in the standings.
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Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have had a mixed campaign so far. With five wins from eight matches, they are currently placed fourth in the standings.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsRajasthan Royals
First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 5:35 PM IST