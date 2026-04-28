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PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Archer gets the breakthrough for RR; Priyansh departs on 29

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have had a mixed campaign so far. With five wins from eight matches, they are currently placed fourth in the standings.

Press Trust of IndiaShashwat Nishant New Delhi
PBKS vs RR
PBKS vs RR

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
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8:05 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS 80/1 after 7 overs!

Yash Raj Punja continues the attack for RR
 
Ball 1 - Bowled from over the wicket on a fullish length, Prabhsimran nudges it towards backward square leg and collects a single
 
Ball 2 - Shorter delivery at 93.2kph, Connolly stays deep in the crease and launches it cleanly over long-on for SIX
 
Ball 3 - A loose short ball at 87kph, Connolly quickly picks it up and powers a pull shot over cow corner for another maximum
 
Ball 4 - Back of a length outside off stump, Connolly uses the width and guides it towards sweeper cover for one run
 
Ball 5 - 92.1kph, leg-spin on a shorter length, Prabhsimran works it neatly into the deep midwicket region and takes a single
 
Ball 6 - 92.9kph, googly on a good length that turns away after pitching, Connolly is beaten while trying to play it. No run

8:01 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS 65/1 after the powerplay!

Nandre Burger continues the attack for RR
 
Ball 1 - Full delivery on the pads at 146.1kph, Prabhsimran executes a well-timed flick and clears deep backward square leg comfortably for a SIX
 
Ball 2 - Another full ball, slightly straighter in line, Prabhsimran nudges it towards mid-on and rotates strike with a single
 
Ball 3 - 141.7kph, fuller length outside off, Connolly drives it neatly towards the right of mid-off and takes one run
 
Ball 4 - 144.4kph, good full-length delivery, Prabhsimran responds with a solid defensive push straight to mid-off. No run
 
Ball 5 - 143.3kph, Prabhsimran shuffles across and attempts a lofted drive down the ground but doesn’t time it cleanly; Jofra Archer covers ground quickly to save runs. Single completed
 
Ball 6 - Slower fuller delivery, Connolly finds the gap at long-off with a well-placed drive that races away for FOUR

7:56 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS 52/1 after 5 overs!

Brijesh Sharma continues the attack for RR
 
Ball 1 - Back of a length on off stump at good pace, Prabhsimran tries to drive but finds the fielder at mid-off. No run
 
Ball 2 - Pitched on the pads, Prabhsimran gently works it towards the mid-on region and takes a single
 
Ball 3 - Full delivery from around the wicket, Connolly pushes it straight to mid-off. No run
 
Ball 4 - Slower ball into the surface, Connolly is early into the pull and is hit on the body area, possibly getting a faint inside edge. No run
 
Ball 5 - Full and drifting down leg, Connolly attempts a flick but misses, and the keeper collects it cleanly. Wide signaled
 
Ball 5 - On a good length, Connolly gets a slight inside edge and the ball goes towards short fine leg, allowing a quick single
 
Ball 6 - Yorker length delivery at high pace, Prabhsimran manages to dig it out and rotates strike with a single

7:51 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS 48/1 after 4 overs!

Burger continues the attack for RR
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a quick single.
 
Ball 5 - The opener gets another FOUR towards mid wicket this time.
 
Ball 4 - A boundary towards cover.
 
Ball 3 - He hits it towards fine leg. No run
 
Ball 2 - Prabhsimran gets a couple of runs towards mid wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

7:47 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS 37/1 after 3 overs!

Archer continues the attack for RR
 
Ball 6 - Connolly comes in and ends the over with a leave
 
Ball 5 - Archer gets his man this time. Caught at mid on.
 
Ball 4 - The opener gets another boundary through the slip this time.
 
Ball 3 - A knick off the pads through to the keeper. No run
 
Ball 2 - He blocks the next one towards the bowler.
 
Ball 1 - Priyansh gets an edge as it runs for FOUR behind the keeper again.

7:45 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Archer gets the breakthrough!

Archer gets the breakthrough for RR as Priyansh departs on 29 off just 11 balls. Caught at mid on this time. PBKS 37/1

7:39 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS 29/0 after 2 overs!

Nandre into the attack for RR
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single towards point.
 
Ball 5 - Priyansh gets lucky as the knicked ball goes for FOUR from between the slips.
 
Ball 4 - The opener gets another one bounce FOUR towards point.
 
Ball 3 - He gets an effortless SIX over covers.
 
Ball 2 - A boundary this time towards mid wicket.
 
Ball 1 - A couple of runs from Priyansh to get off the mark.

7:35 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: PBKS 8/0 after 1 over!

Archer begins the attack for RR
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Another block this time towards the bowler 
 
Ball 4 - The opener blocks it awkwardly on the thigh pad.
 
Ball 3 - A flick towards fine leg for a boundary this time. Leg byes.
 
Ball 2 - He gets FOUR towards point this time.
 
Ball 1 - PPrabhsimran leaves the outside off delivery.

7:16 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as RR look to restrict the hard hitting PBKS batting order on the night.

7:08 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

7:01 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Riyan Parag wins the toss!

RR skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.

6:40 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 20 minutes away from the toss in Chandigarh as the home crowd is ready to pack the stadium again.

6:24 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Another high scoring encounter tonight?

Another high-scoring encounter could be in store. The average first-innings total at this venue has already been around 212 this season. However, with both teams boasting powerful and aggressive batting line-ups, it wouldn’t be surprising if that benchmark is surpassed once again.

6:12 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Key battles tonight!

The contest between the four openers is expected to be one of the key attractions, especially at a ground that has already witnessed several high-scoring matches this season. However, the game could ultimately be decided by factors beyond the top order. Parag will be hoping that Rajasthan Royals’ new-ball duo, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, deliver a stronger performance than in their last outing and provide the breakthrough impact that could tilt the match in their favour.

5:57 PM

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR looking to bounce back!

Rajasthan Royals have experienced an up-and-down season so far, managing five wins from their eight outings, which places them fourth on the points table. They come into this fixture after a setback against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a result that may have disrupted their rhythm. RR will be keen to move on from that defeat quickly and produce a solid performance as they look to regain consistency and stay firmly in the playoff race.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsRajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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