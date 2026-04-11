PBKS vs SRH Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Match 17 of IPL 2026 will feature an exciting clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Punjab Kings have made a strong start to their season, securing two consecutive wins before their most recent fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain.

When will the match between PBKS and SRH take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 11 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Mullanpur Stadium in Guwahati on April 11.

What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs SRH match in IPL 2026 on April 11?

The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.