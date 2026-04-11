PBKS vs SRH Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on their app and website.
BS Web Team New Delhi
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on their app and website.
The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We're going to bowl first. It's a day game. We want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play. We need to back each others and all the youngsters. We are going with the same team. Priyansh comes in for Nehal. Ishan Kishan (SRH): We would have looked to bowl first. We got a young side, young bowlers in the side. Two changes. Salil Arora comes in for Livingstone and Praful Hinge makes his debut. IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH playing 11: PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Impact players: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis
|IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 2:25 PM IST