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PBKS vs SRH Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on their app and website.

PBKS vs SRH
PBKS vs SRH
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 3:14 PM IST
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Match 17 of IPL 2026 will feature an exciting clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Punjab Kings have made a strong start to their season, securing two consecutive wins before their most recent fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. 
 
The coin flip of the match went in PBKS' way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We're going to bowl first. It's a day game. We want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play. We need to back each others and all the youngsters. We are going with the same team. Priyansh comes in for Nehal.  Ishan Kishan (SRH): We would have looked to bowl first. We got a young side, young bowlers in the side. Two changes. Salil Arora comes in for Livingstone and Praful Hinge makes his debut.  IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH playing 11:  PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal  Impact players: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar  SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga  Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis 
 
IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
When will the match between PBKS and SRH take place in the IPL 2026?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 11 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Mullanpur Stadium in Guwahati on April 11.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs SRH match in IPL 2026 on April 11?
 
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs SRH match in IPL 2026 begin on April 11?
 
The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between PBKS and SRH.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between PBKS and SRH in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on their app and website.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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