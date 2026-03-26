Prashant to Auqib: Top ten uncapped players to watch out for in IPL 2026

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), IPL 2026, is set to commence on Saturday, March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL has always been known for featuring big names of international cricket, adding star power to the tournament, but it has also gained the reputation of discovering home-grown talent, which later takes centre stage for national teams.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are some such examples who gained prominence through their time in the IPL before becoming match-winners for the Indian team. IPL 2026 also has many such names in the uncapped player section who possess the ability to become international stars in the future.

In this article, we will take a look at some such uncapped players set to feature in IPL 2026 who can steal the spotlight from the legends of the game itself. Take a look. Top uncapped players under the spotlight for IPL 2026 Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings) Chennai Super Kings secured Prashant Veer, a 20-year-old left-arm spinning all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, for ₹14.2 crore against his base price of ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction breaking the record of most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. His recent domestic performances include taking 3/7 and 3/31 in two Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 matches for Uttar Pradesh against Bihar and Maharashtra in December 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming These figures, combined with his base price multiplied nearly 50 times, position him as a player whose all-round skills could bolster CSK's middle order and bowling attack. While he is yet to make his official debut on big stages, many fans and cricket experts are already comparing his abilities with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and have labelled him as a like-for-like replacement in the yellow jersey. Kartik Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) Chennai Super Kings picked up 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma from Rajasthan for ₹14.2 crore against a base price of ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction, matching the record for the highest uncapped Indian buy. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26, he scored 201 runs across six matches, following 445 runs in eight Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 games and a debut in Ranji Trophy 2024/25. His explosive six-hitting in the Rajasthan Premier League and consistent List A form make him a strong prospect for CSK's batting depth and keeping duties.

Auqib Nabi Dar (Delhi Capitals) Delhi Capitals acquired 29-year-old Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar for ₹8.4 crore from a ₹30 lakh base price in the IPL 2026 auction. In Ranji Trophy 2025-26, he was the highest wicket-taker with 60 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.72 and an economy of 2.67, including seven five-wicket hauls and a best of 7/24, while also scoring 243 runs. His heroics helped Jammu and Kashmir win their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2026, and Delhi Capitals will be looking for a similar run from the pacer in IPL 2026 as they also aim to end their hunt for a maiden IPL title this year.

Kumar Kushagra (Delhi Capitals) Delhi Capitals bought Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra for ₹7.20 crore in a prior IPL auction, with his uncapped status and youth making him a retained asset for IPL 2026. In Ranji Trophy 2022, he became the youngest to score 250-plus runs in a First-Class innings versus Nagaland, totalling 439 runs in seven innings that season and 429 in 13 innings the next, along with three fifties in Vijay Hazare 2022. Kushagra’s recent form in T20 cricket is also exceptional as he was the second-highest run-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 and played a key role in Jharkhand winning the tournament for the first time.

Ashok Sharma (Gujarat Titans) Gujarat Titans signed Ashok Sharma for ₹90 lakh from a ₹30 lakh base price at the IPL 2026 auction. The pacer impressed teams with his pace bowling in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, where he was the joint highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets. While Titans have a strong pace attack available in their arsenal, they will still be tempted to give Ashok some game time and see if he can emerge as their trump card this season. Kanishk Chauhan (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Royal Challengers Bengaluru obtained Haryana all-rounder Kanishk Chauhan at his base price of ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction. During the 2024/25 domestic season, he took 18 wickets in six Vinoo Mankad Trophy matches and 32 wickets in six Cooch Behar Trophy games, earning a spot in the India Under-19 squad for England.

Kanishk’s ability to take wickets in the middle overs and score runs with a high strike rate in the death overs makes him a valuable asset for the defending champions. Notably, he played an important role in India winning the Under-19 World Cup in 2026, which can be seen as a key reason behind his selection in the IPL. Tejasvi Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders) Kolkata Knight Riders invested ₹3 crore in uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Singh from a ₹30 lakh base at the IPL 2026 auction. In domestic cricket, he averaged 36.00 with 184 runs in eight List A matches, including a century, and 56.00 with 113 runs in six T20s, featuring a fifty at a strike rate of 168.

While KKR has a strong batting line-up, having a player like Tejasvi at their disposal will provide great depth, especially in a season where their bowling has been reduced significantly due to injuries. Mukul Choudhary (Lucknow Super Giants) Lucknow Super Giants purchased Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary, a 21-year-old, for ₹2.6 crore against a ₹30 lakh base price in the IPL 2026 auction. Recent domestic outings include scores of 24 and 28 in Ranji Trophy January 2026 versus Himachal Pradesh, 16 in Vijay Hazare versus Puducherry, and a T20 high of 62 plus a fifty against Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2025.

LSG struggled with the bat in the middle overs in IPL 2025, but Mukul’s inclusion could help them turn things around in IPL 2026. Even in practice videos ahead of the season, Mukul has been seen hitting boundaries with ease — an ability the Lucknow-based franchise can use effectively. Vignesh Puthur (Rajasthan Royals) Rajasthan Royals secured Kerala left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur for his ₹30 lakh base price in the IPL 2026 auction after his prior IPL experience with Mumbai Indians. In Kerala Cricket League 2024, he took 13 wickets in 16 matches with a best of 3/38 and a strong economy rate. His spin control and prior T20 exposure make him a good fit for Rajasthan Royals' bowling rotation.