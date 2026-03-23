PSL vs IPL Tension: PCB chief Naqvi warns players over last minute switches

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, has issued a strong warning to players withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League in favour of the Indian Premier League. With both leagues overlapping for the second consecutive year, Naqvi stated that strict action will be taken against such decisions in accordance with league rules.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has become the latest player to opt out of PSL commitments. He pulled out of Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for injured England all-rounder Sam Curran. To fill the gap, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has been drafted into the Qalandars squad.

More players opt for IPL opportunities ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, live streaming Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani had already exited the PSL after securing a deal with Kolkata Knight Riders. Several other players, including Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman, and Spencer Johnson, have also withdrawn from the tournament, although most cited personal reasons. Previous case sets precedent Naqvi referred to a similar incident from last season involving Corbin Bosch, who switched from Peshawar Zalmi to the IPL. Bosch was subsequently handed a one-year ban from the PSL, and Naqvi indicated that similar disciplinary measures could be enforced again.