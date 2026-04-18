RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, elect to field first in Bengaluru

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to reclaim the top spot in the points table as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day

Barring a slip-up against Rajasthan Royals, RCB have looked in control during their title defence so far. The opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has provided solid starts, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar have added stability in the middle order. Their bowling unit, featuring both effective spinners and pacers, has also been firing consistently, making them one of the standout teams this season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Why RCB are wearing green jersey for match vs DC in Bengaluru? IPL 2026: RCB vs DC Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma Impact players: Josh Hazlewood Delhi Capitals playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live telecast: The RCB vs DC match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the RCB vs DC match. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, come into this clash under pressure. After beginning their campaign with consecutive wins, they have suffered back-to-back defeats and will be eager to bounce back and break into the top four.

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