Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, elect to field first in Bengaluru
Live New Update

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, elect to field first in Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals come into this clash under pressure. After beginning their campaign with consecutive wins, they have suffered back-to-back defeats and will be eager to bounce back.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RCB vs DC live score
RCB vs DC live score

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 3:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to reclaim the top spot in the points table as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day
 
Barring a slip-up against Rajasthan Royals, RCB have looked in control during their title defence so far. The opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli has provided solid starts, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar have added stability in the middle order. Their bowling unit, featuring both effective spinners and pacers, has also been firing consistently, making them one of the standout teams this season.
 
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, come into this clash under pressure. After beginning their campaign with consecutive wins, they have suffered back-to-back defeats and will be eager to bounce back and break into the top four.   
IPL 2026: RCB vs DC Playing 11
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
 
Impact players: Josh Hazlewood
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
 
Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live telecast: The RCB vs DC match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the RCB vs DC match. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

3:15 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball on the day as DC look to restrict the high flying RCB batters to a reasonable total this time.

3:08 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Delhi Capitals 11: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

3:01 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Axar Patel wins the toss!

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day

2:45 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss on the day as RCB look to climb back on top of the table.

2:38 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Will DC be able to tackle RCB's batting order?

RCB's lethal batting order will be a tough task to take on for Axar and co. on the day. The likes of skipper Patidar, Kohli and finishers like Tim David have been contributing well in the total in recent games.

1:59 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!

RCB have the clear advantage in terms of head to head stats in the IPL over the years against DC. The two sides have met 33 times with the defending champions winning 20 times and Delhi getting the better of RCB on 12 occasions. 1 match has ended in no result.

1:49 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: DC in search of form!

The Delhi Capitals, however, come into this match with their own concerns. After a strong start to the season, winning their first two games and looking set for a third straight victory, their momentum has since stalled with back-to-back losses.

1:37 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Special game at fortress Chinnaswamy!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into their 100th IPL match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, marking exactly 18 years since their debut at the venue, with a renewed sense of identity and confidence. They have started their title defence strongly, winning four of their first five matches, including all three at home. When combined with the two home wins that ended the previous season, a growing narrative has emerged around the Chinnaswamy potentially becoming a fortress once again.
 
This is a notable shift for a franchise that, for many years, struggled to consistently dominate at home, often treating the ground as a challenging venue rather than an advantage. However, the idea isn’t entirely new, RCB have previously enjoyed strong home runs, including six-match winning streaks during earlier IPL seasons such as 2011-12 and 2013.

1:30 PM

RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Hosts looking to regain top spot!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals today in Bengaluru. With RCB having a chance to regain their top spot in the table today, DC are up for a tough task today. Toss at 3 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi Capitals

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News