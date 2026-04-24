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RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Gill-Sudharshan put up 50-run opening stand for Gujarat

With both teams looking to regain momentum, this clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to be a crucial encounter in the IPL 2026 season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RCB vs GT LIVE score
RCB vs GT LIVE score

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 8:00 PM IST
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No. 34 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, in what promises to be an exciting contest. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.
 
Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB have enjoyed a solid campaign so far. They have played six matches, securing four wins while suffering two defeats. However, they enter this clash on the back of a close six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, a result they will be eager to bounce back from. With momentum on their side overall, a win in today’s match could potentially lift RCB to the second spot on the points table, strengthening their position in the tournament.
 
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, experienced a slow start to their season, losing their first two matches. They quickly turned things around with three consecutive victories, showing resilience and strong team performance. Despite that impressive recovery, their winning streak came to an abrupt end in their previous outing, where they suffered a heavy 99-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.
 
With both teams looking to regain momentum, this clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to be a crucial encounter in the IPL 2026 season. 
 
IPL 2026: RCB vs GT playing 11
 
RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
 
GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live telecast: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
  
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT match.
 

8:00 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 61/0 after 7 overs!

Krunal continues the over for GT
 
Ball 6 - Krunal to Sai Sudharsan, no run. A floated delivery outside off, pushed straight to cover.
 
Ball 5 - Krunal to Shubman Gill, 1 run. Tossed up on the pads, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 4 - Krunal to Shubman Gill, no run. Slower ball outside off stump, driven straight to cover.
 
Ball 3 - Krunal to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run. Short delivery, pulled past square leg for a single.
 
Ball 2 - Krunal to Shubman Gill, 1 run. On the pads, worked in front of square on the leg side.
 
Ball 1 - Krunal to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run. Full and outside off, punched down to long-on.

7:55 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 57/0 after the powerplay!

Rasikh continues the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single
 
Ball 5 - Sai gets FOUR towards back point.
 
Ball 4 - The skipper gets a single towards square.
 
Ball 3 - A boundary this time down the ground.
 
Ball 2 - He lifts it towards mid wicket for 2 runs.
 
Ball 1 - Gill leaves the first one outside off stump.

7:51 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT 45/0 after 5 overs!

Hazlewood continues the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6 - The opener ends the over with a FOUR towards back point.
 
Ball 5 - Another dot ball this time.
 
Ball 4 - He gets a SIX over mid wicket tis time.
 
Ball 3 - A block towards the bowler.
 
Ball 2 - He swings and misses the next one outside off stump
 
Ball 1 - Sai gets FOUR behind the keeper this time

7:47 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 31/0 after 4 overs!

Rasikh into the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6 - Sai ends the over with a single towards point.
 
Ball 5 - Gill takes a single towards cover.
 
Ball 4 - The opener gets a single thsi time towards point.
 
Ball 3 - Another boundary smashed towards point.
 
Ball 2 - He gets FOUR this time towards mid wicket
 
Ball 1 - Sai tries to hit towards long off but no run

7:43 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 20/0 after 3 overs!

Bhuvneshawar continues the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6 - Sai ends the over with a single
 
Ball 5 - A blocks towards the bowler again.
 
Ball 4 - The opener finds the gap towards point and gets FOUR.
 
Ball 3 - A hit towards mid on but no run.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks the next one towards Bhuvi
 
Ball 1 - Sai places it past the slips for FOUR.

7:39 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 11/0 after 2 overs!

Hazlewood into the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6 - A single to end the over. Leg byes
 
Ball 5 - Another block by Sai towards the bowler.
 
Ball 4 - The wide ball is followed by a dot ball by the opener 
 
Ball 3 - He gets a couple of runs towards square.
 
Ball 2 - Sai leaves it this time outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 - A LBW shout for RCB on Sai but they don't take the review.

7:34 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 7/0 after 1 over!

Bhuvneshwar begins the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6 - Sai ends theover with a quick single.
 
Ball 5 - He hits it towards point. No run
 
Ball 4 - Sai gets FOUR towards back point.
 
Ball 3 - He gets off the mark with a single.
 
Ball 2 - Gill blocks the next one towards mid off.
 
Ball 1 - Sudharshan gets off the mark with a single.
 

7:07 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

7:01 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar wins the toss!

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.

6:44 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 20 minutes away from the toss in Bengaluru as the crowd starts to pack the stadiums at the moment.

6:18 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Key player battles!

Jason Holder’s height and natural ability to bowl a back-of-a-length could prove valuable on a surface that offers some uneven, “spongy” bounce for seamers who hit the deck. With Kagiso Rabada getting back into rhythm, Holder’s possible inclusion might lead to a minor adjustment in Gujarat Titans’ playing XI.
 
In that scenario, Glenn Phillips could be the one to miss out, while there is also an argument for replacing Shahrukh Khan with an extra top-order option like Kumar Kushagra to cover the batting gap. This would also allow GT to rethink their bowling balance, possibly bringing in a left-arm spinner such as R Sai Kishore or Manav Suthar against a right-handed heavy RCB lineup instead of relying on Ashok Sharma.

6:04 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: What to expect tonight?

Pitch No. 6, previously used for the CSK and LSG matches, will be used again for this game. Rising daytime temperatures in Bengaluru have also influenced how the surface has been prepared.

After producing four consecutive 200-plus totals earlier, the pitch has recently slowed down, with first-innings scores dropping sharply to 146 and 175 in the last two matches. As a result, teams are likely to prefer chasing on this ground as a general strategy.

5:53 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT lacking confidence!

Gujarat Titans still rely strongly on the strength of their top order, with Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler forming the core. When this trio delivers, GT appear dominant and well-balanced.

However, if the top order collapses, the middle order often looks vulnerable, a concern that has persisted over multiple seasons. A recent drop in form from last season’s Orange Cap winner, Sudharsan, only increases the side’s dependence on their top three as they head into the Bengaluru fixture.

5:43 PM

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB looking to bounce back!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. With both sides coming off a loss, RCB will be looking to bounce back at home tonight. Toss at 7 PM IST
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Topics :Royal Challengers BangaloreGujarat TitansIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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