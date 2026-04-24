RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Gill-Sudharshan put up 50-run opening stand for Gujarat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No. 34 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, in what promises to be an exciting contest. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.

Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB have enjoyed a solid campaign so far. They have played six matches, securing four wins while suffering two defeats. However, they enter this clash on the back of a close six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, a result they will be eager to bounce back from. With momentum on their side overall, a win in today’s match could potentially lift RCB to the second spot on the points table, strengthening their position in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, experienced a slow start to their season, losing their first two matches. They quickly turned things around with three consecutive victories, showing resilience and strong team performance. Despite that impressive recovery, their winning streak came to an abrupt end in their previous outing, where they suffered a heavy 99-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: Kohli vs Siraj, Rabada: Battle to define RCB-GT clash at Chinnaswamy today With both teams looking to regain momentum, this clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to be a crucial encounter in the IPL 2026 season.

IPL 2026: RCB vs GT playing 11

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live telecast: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT match.