RCB vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to strengthen their playoff push when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur on Wednesday. Although RCB currently sit at the top of the table with 14 points, their batting concerns remain a major talking point after a struggling chase against Mumbai Indians in the previous game.
Captain Rajat Patidar’s dip in form has affected the middle-order momentum, placing added responsibility on players such as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David to deliver. RCB will face a stiff challenge against KKR’s in-form bowling attack led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, with support from Vaibhav Arora and Kartik Tyagi.
KKR, meanwhile, have revived their campaign with four consecutive wins but remain in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their batting has improved considerably through contributions from Rinku Singh, Finn Allen and Cameron Green, while Ajinkya Rahane’s side will also rely heavily on handling Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay.
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.