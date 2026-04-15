RCB vs LSG Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into their clash against Lucknow Super Giants with momentum and a batting unit that has been the most destructive force in IPL 2026 so far. Led by Virat Kohli and powered by explosive contributors like Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David, RCB have consistently breached the 200-run mark, showcasing their aggressive intent.
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight. Both skippers after the toss: Rajat: We're pretty confident, [it's a] good batting pitch. Regardless of whether we bat first or second, we need to do well. We don't want too much introspection; put trust in your team and do well. There are a lot of leaders in the group, so go out and perform well. Same team for us. Pant: We're pretty confident, [it's a] good batting pitch. Regardless of whether we bat first or second, we need to do well. We don't want too much introspection; put trust in your team and do well. There are a lot of leaders in the group, so go out and perform well. Same team for us.
Currently third on the table, RCB will aim to capitalise on home conditions in Bengaluru and break away from the mid-table congestion. However, LSG’s bowling attack, featuring Mohammed Shami, has shown discipline and could test RCB on a batting-friendly surface.
The bigger concern for LSG remains their inconsistent batting. Captain Rishabh Pant and power-hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh need to fire collectively.
With both teams seeking momentum, this contest could hinge on whether LSG’s bowlers can contain RCB’s relentless batting charge.
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.