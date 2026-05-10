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RCB vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.

RCB vs MI
RCB vs MI
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to arrest a worrying mid-season slide and revive their batting firepower when they take on five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.
 
The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first.   Captain's take after toss:  Rajat Patidar (RCB): We will bowl first. Pretty obvious, surface is good and hard. We will try and restrict them and go the chase. Conditions are not unfamiliar to be honest. Good supporters and great outfield I would say and everyone is looking forward to the game. We are going with the same team. Yes we had a couple of losses but we want to focus on ourselves than the opposition.  Suryakumar Yadav (MI): We are pretty confident to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket and runs on the board will always be pressure on the other team. We are going with the same team. We have always had a good chat around the bowling. It's harsh on the bowlers. We keep trying to improve and get better each day. 

IPL 2026 RCB vs MI playing 11:

 

RCB playing 11:  Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

 

Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer

 

MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

 

Impact players: Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

 
 
 
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 RCB vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch RCB vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 10 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on May 10.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 10?
 
The toss for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on May 10?
 
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 10 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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