RCB vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to arrest a worrying mid-season slide and revive their batting firepower when they take on five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

How to watch RCB vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 10 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on May 10.

What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 10?