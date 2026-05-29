Rishabh Pant relinquishes LSG's captaincy role after forgettable IPL 2026

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stepped down as the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after an underwhelming IPL 2026 season.

LSG made the announcement on Saturday through a post on their social media platform X, stating that the batter went to the team management with the request, which the franchise has accepted.

However, the Lucknow-based franchise has not made any statement on who could replace Pant as the leader of the side next season.

What did LSG's announcement read?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced that captain Rishabh Pant had requested to step down from his leadership role and that the franchise had accepted his request with immediate effect.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, GT vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING In a statement, LSG Director of Cricket Tom Moody said that Pant had approached the franchise with the request, which was respectfully accepted. Moody acknowledged Pant's contributions as captain, describing the decision as a difficult one, and added that the team's focus would now shift towards rebuilding and restructuring in pursuit of higher standards. A tough IPL 2026 season for LSG LSG’s run in IPL 2026 was less than ideal as, despite winning two of their first three games, the Rishabh Pant-led side could only register two wins in their next 11 matches, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just four wins and 10 losses in 14 matches played.