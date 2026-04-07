Rizvi to Vaibhav: Top 5 uncapped players stealing the spotlight in IPL 2026

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), i.e., IPL 2026, is up and running with back-to-back thrillers. While the IPL has always been known for its star power, as many big names dazzle the crowd with their individual brilliance, the 2026 season has been a little different.

IPL 2026 Match 13, RR vs MI: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING In IPL 2026, many young talents have proved that despite being categorised under the uncapped category, they are well equipped to handle the pressure and deliver match-winning performances with their fearless approach.

RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to DC’s Sameer Rizvi, players like them have mesmerised fans and cricket experts with their game sense and technique.

In this article, we will talk about some such names who have proved that they are the stars of the future just one game into the season. Take a look.

Top young prodigies in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav’s name already carries weight, thanks to a remarkable rise across age-group, domestic, and IPL cricket. The young prodigy from Bihar has rapidly built a reputation as one of the most exciting talents in the game. After shining in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and the Under-19 World Cup, he has seamlessly transitioned that momentum into TATA IPL 2026.

Suryavanshi has been in explosive form, amassing 252 runs in just seven matches at a staggering strike rate of over 200, including the second-fastest century of the season. He kicked off the current campaign in style with a blistering 15-ball fifty against CSK, followed by another impactful innings against GT, playing a crucial role in giving RR flying starts.

Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi’s journey has been one of resurgence and redemption. After making headlines in the UP T20 League, he earned a big-money move to CSK in the 2024 auction, but a quiet season led to his release. However, a fresh opportunity with DC at the mega auction has reignited his IPL career.

A naturally elegant middle-order batter, Rizvi had limited chances last season but ended IPL 2025 on a high with a composed half-century. Despite a modest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and not being a first-choice pick initially this season, he has forced his way into the playing XI with consecutive match-winning performances, showcasing both temperament and finishing ability under pressure.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has added a new dimension to his game by taking up wicketkeeping duties, which has strengthened his place in KKR’s XI this season. In what has been a mixed start for the team, the Mumbai youngster has stood out with consistent performances at the top.

Promoted up the order ahead of established names like Cameron Green, Raghuvanshi has justified the move with back-to-back half-centuries. The additional responsibility behind the stumps reflects the franchise’s long-term confidence in him. At just 21, he has shown maturity beyond his years, adapting to different match scenarios while delivering with the bat.

Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav’s rise is a testament to the depth of talent emerging from India’s domestic circuit. After impressing in state leagues, he earned an IPL contract with LSG during the 2025 mega auction. With injuries affecting the team’s pace attack, he was handed opportunities and made the most of them.

Even with senior pacers returning, his inclusion in the XI raised eyebrows, but he has responded with impactful performances. Delivering key breakthroughs in matches against DC and SRH, Yadav has proven his ability to contribute across phases of the game. He is now steadily establishing himself as a reliable option in LSG’s bowling unit.

Harsh Dubey

Harsh Dubey has transitioned seamlessly from domestic dominance to the IPL stage. The Vidarbha all-rounder, who set records in the Ranji Trophy, has quickly become an asset for SRH with both ball and bat.