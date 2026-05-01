RR vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RR look to regain top spot at the points table; toss at 7 PM

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium today, with hopes of regaining top spot at the points table.

On the other hand, DC, who started their season with back-to-back wins, have now lost five of their last six games and will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rajasthan bank on momentum

Rajasthan Royals head into this clash with strong momentum, having secured six wins in nine matches. Their recent victory over Punjab Kings showcased their growing confidence and balance as a unit.

The top order has been particularly impressive, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing fearless cricket and Yashasvi Jaiswal providing stability. The middle order, led by Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel, has also begun to deliver consistently after a slow start.

Their bowling attack, featuring Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, has complemented the batting well, making Rajasthan a formidable side.

Delhi boosted with Starc’s return

Delhi Capitals are under pressure after a string of inconsistent performances, managing just three wins in seven matches. Their season has been marked by extremes, including a 250-plus total followed by a record chase conceded and a collapse to 75 in the previous game.

The batting unit, comprising KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi, has struggled to click collectively. Abhishek Porel’s recent effort could earn him a promotion. There is some relief, with Mitchell Starc set to return, strengthening the bowling attack as Delhi aim for a much-needed turnaround.

IPL 2026: RR vs DC playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punia.

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Abishek Porel (WK), KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: T Natarajan

RR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between RR skipper Riyan Parag and DC skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7 pm IST.

RR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

RR vs DC IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.